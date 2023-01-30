Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
sportszion.com
Sami Zayn posts heart-wrenching photo after The Bloodline betrayal
Sami Zayn or WWE have not commented on his betrayal of The Bloodline as of yet; however, Sami tweeted a picture yesterday that was absolutely heartbreaking for the fans. The Royal Rumble this year lived up to its reputation as one of WWE’s most thrilling pay-per-view events by incorporating even more eccentric elements than usual.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have a Major Problem with Current Champ Jake DeArruda
Jeopardy! fans can be some of the most fickle when watching the show and they have problems with Jake DeArruda. He’s the current champ on the show. There are some fans who are calling DeArruda “unwatchable.” Ouch, that smarts! But DeArruda, who comes from Ludlow, Vermont, is on a roll. After beating Troy Meyer last week, DeArruda has won three straight games as of Tuesday, January 31.
sportszion.com
“We’re at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now” Roman Reigns announces civil war following the Bloodline turmoil
Roman Reigns made the declaration of war at the end of the Royal Rumble night, just as The Bloodline appeared to be on the verge of breaking apart. The 2022 Royal Rumble lived up to its reputation as one of WWE’s most thrilling PPV events, with even more surprising elements than last year. The Bloodline storyline took a startling turn this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns.
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68
Former wrestler Lanny Poffo has died at the age of 68. Notable wrestling figure Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news about Poffo via Twitter Thursday. With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw... The post Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charles Barkley Addresses Strained Relationship with Michael Jordan, Last Thing Jordan Said to Him
The strife between former friends and NBA superstars Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan has been fairly well documented for the last few years. But Barkley was asked on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about what it would take to re-establish the relationship between the two Hall of Famers.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumors While Teeing Off at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
There are few things as relaxing in sports as pro-am golf. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am features Aaron Rodgers, and he’s giving hints. Everyone wants to know where Rodgers will play next season and he has an answer…sort of. We have seen these pro-ams in the past. It is...
LOOK: Bizarre Memento from Tom Brady Retirement Spot Sparks Online Bidding War
Tom Brady’s retirement announcement was simple, yet iconic. A video from a beach posted on Twitter at 8 a.m. ET... The post LOOK: Bizarre Memento from Tom Brady Retirement Spot Sparks Online Bidding War appeared first on Outsider.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
Outsider.com
641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0