Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Don Lemon Told To Take Day Off After He Screamed At ‘CNN This Morning’ Co-Host Kaitlan Collins 'Because She Interrupted Him’ On-Air
CNN staffers have been left "shaken" after the network's golden boy Don Lemon exploded on his co-star Kaitlan Collins in an off-camera spat that showed he might not be able to handle the morning television pressure, RadarOnline.com has learned. After it was revealed Lemon was struggling to share the spotlight following his AM move, news broke of a heated altercation he allegedly started with his CNN This Morning co-anchor that took place on December 8. The alleged confrontation was so heated that employees are still rattled by it today.Sources told the NY Post that Lemon, 56, approached Collins, 30, after...
GOP investigations could launch Stefanik in 2024
Rep. Elise Stefanik, who became a GOP favorite by aggressively defending former President Trump, is in position to be a bigger player on the national stage — possibly as his 2024 running mate. Why it matters: Stefanik (R-N.Y.) will be a prominent voice on the high-profile House panel investigating...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union next Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced. Driving the news: McCarthy on Thursday touted Sanders as "fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers" in his announcement.
Scoop: Israel conducting policy review of its response to Ukraine war
The new Israeli government is conducting a policy review of its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of supplying defensive weapon systems to Kyiv, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: Israel is under growing pressure from the Biden administration, members of the U.S. Congress...
GOP senator welcomes contested 2024 presidential primary
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is cheering the prospect of multiple candidates entering the GOP's 2024 presidential primaries. Why it matters: "I think [former President Trump] needs to come before the American people ... and build a case," Tillis said at an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday. "On policy trajectories,...
FBI finds no classified docs at Biden's Delaware beach home
The FBI did not find any documents with classified markings during its Wednesday search of President Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as part of the ongoing probe into his handling of classified documents, according to Biden's personal attorney. Driving the news: "The DOJ took for further review some materials...
Republicans break with another historical ally: doctors
Republicans' historical alliance with the nation's leading physicians' group has deteriorated to the point where several elected doctors are openly critical of the organization and what they refer to as its "woke" policies. Why it matters: The fractured relationship, similar to the GOP's relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,...
Finish Line: David Rogers exemplifies the "quiet greatness" formula
David Rogers — a gruff, exacting, idiosyncratic former congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal — is the best journalist I've come across. David, now retired, was my mentor — and sometimes tormentor — in the 2000s, when I was a rising congressional and White House reporter.
