Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
NBC Bay Area
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Did Not Consider 49ers When Pondering NFL Future
Report: Brady didn't consider 49ers when pondering NFL future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The game clock hadn't expired yet in the NFC Championship when speculation began about quarterback Tom Brady joining the 49ers next season. However, Brady -- who officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday...
NBC Bay Area
Aaron Rodgers Denies 49ers Speculation With One-Liner at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rodgers offers matter-of-fact answer about 49ers speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tom Brady's second retirement announcement on Wednesday brought an end to any speculation that the NFL veteran would play for the 49ers next season. But could another high-profile quarterback end up in the Bay? Not so fast.
NBC Bay Area
Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL...
NBC Bay Area
49ers QB Trey Lance Gives Injury Recovery Update, Shares NFL Offseason Goals
SANTA CLARA — For Trey Lance, the start of the offseason will mean much of the same for the young 49ers quarterback -- simply getting healthier each day. “Definitely for these next four weeks I just want to make sure I’m getting to 100 percent,” Lance said Tuesday. “You know, exactly where they want me, exactly where I feel like more of myself.”
NBC Bay Area
John Lynch Committed to 49ers General Manager Job for 2023 NFL Season
Lynch still committed to 49ers GM job for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that 49ers general manager John Lynch is not going anywhere. Speaking with reporters during the 49ers' end-of-season press conference, Lynch confirmed that he will be remaining in the Bay Area for the time being.
NBC Bay Area
Nick Bosa Contract Extension: 49ers GM John Lynch Preaches Patience
Lynch preaches patience with Bosa's contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There isn't much concern surrounding Nick Bosa's contract extension with the 49ers; Both sides are practicing patience. In speaking to reporters in the locker room Tuesday, Bosa discussed his contract extension, explaining why it won't be something...
NBC Bay Area
Watch: 49ers Legend Steve Young's Advice to Tom Brady During Retirement
NBC Bay Area Reporter Anthony Flores caught up with Steve Young at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and asked the 49ers legend what advice he had for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement on Wednesday. "The decision has got to be very hard," Young said. "Tomorrow he's going to wake up...
NBC Bay Area
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
NBC Bay Area
49ers Overreactions: Brock Purdy Injury Worse Than Loss to Eagles
49ers overreactions: Purdy injury worse than loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The end of the 49ers’ playoff run brings a conclusion to another season of 49ers Overreactions. San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game does not require a lot...
NBC Bay Area
How Giants' 2023 MLB Opening Day Roster Might Look After Odd Offseason
How Giants' Opening Day roster might look after odd offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After the weirdest offseason in franchise history, the Giants are almost at the point where they can fully turn the page. When the calendar flips on Wednesday, the Giants will be two weeks from...
NBC Bay Area
Brandon Crawford Discusses Giants' Wild Offseason, What His Future Holds
Craw Q&A: Longest-tenured Giant talks odd offseason, MLB future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After Buster Posey retired, Brandon Crawford sometimes joked that -- while Brandon Belt technically had been in the big leagues longer -- Crawford really was the longest-tenured Giant because of how much time Belt had spent on the Injured List. This year, there's no competition for Crawford. It's actually not even close.
