SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Feb. 1 edition of the DWR Phillips Station snowpack survey brought good news to a state desperate to avoid a fourth year of drought. The current depth of the snowpack at the survey site, which is one of more than 260 snow survey sites across California and located on Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe, sits at 85.5". This equates to a snow water content of 33.5".

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO