Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
UC Davis Study: California wildfire growing stronger as fuel management practices adapt
The Mosquito Fire burned through an entire forest, but not another one it passed through. Now UC Davis researchers are studying the fire behavior.
abc10.com
DWR: Snowpack at 193% of average to date
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Feb. 1 edition of the DWR Phillips Station snowpack survey brought good news to a state desperate to avoid a fourth year of drought. The current depth of the snowpack at the survey site, which is one of more than 260 snow survey sites across California and located on Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe, sits at 85.5". This equates to a snow water content of 33.5".
abc10.com
Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
abc10.com
State board suspends licenses of two EMTs for failing to aid Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs who were fired earlier this week for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police have now had their licenses suspended by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board. At a virtual meeting Friday morning, the attending board members voted unanimously to...
Comments / 0