Magnolia Blossom Festival, Mayhaw Festival, Betty's Old Fashion, 4-Dice Restaurant among Arkansas FHOF finalists

menastar.com
Skyline Cafe among finalists for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Finalists have been announced for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame and the Skyline Cafe in Mena is listed amongst the 12 finalists. Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
fayettevilleflyer.com
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
talkbusiness.net
‘Most Crop per Drop’ winners announced
When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less means more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in corn, rice and soybean production.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Community Foundation offers scholarships
Scholarships are now available for eligible Arkansas students through Arkansas Community Foundation. The Community Foundation’s scholarships are for Arkansas students pursuing education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
thv11.com
Arkansas's morning headlines | Feb. 3, 2023
The Wake Up Central crew delivers your morning headlines for Feb. 3. 2023.
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
