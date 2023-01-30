ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Derby Robo Challenge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re putting our engineering skills to the test this morning as we head down to Derby North Middle School for Where’s Shane!. We’re getting a look at the Derby Robo Challenge that kicks off this weekend. This morning we’ll be working to build some bots and learn more about what this competition is all about!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 critically injured in crash on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol released details on a crash that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured on Thursday. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on eastbound US-54 at 267th Street West. KHP said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2023 Kenworth at the intersection.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KWCH.com

RPSB highlights early childhood education

Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Bond Touch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, this week’s Does It Work product is meant to keep you connected with loved ones, even when they’re away. The Bond Touch long-distance connection bracelets look similar to Fitbits. The difference is the Bond Touch...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
WICHITA, KS

