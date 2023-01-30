Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top seven most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Jan. 22
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $520,714. The average price per square foot was $327.
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
calcoastnews.com
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County
Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
kprl.com
Paso Parking Dilemma 02.01.2023
The Paso Robles parking program hits a roadblock last night. First, several Paso Robles residents complained about the proposed five hour per month free parking for locals. After the public weighed in, the council learned about problems with the parking app. Councilman Fred Strong raised some serious questions about the...
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Barrel Creek Project Receives Opposition from Community
ATASCADERO — The main topic discussed at the Jan. 17 Atascadero Planning Commission meeting was the proposed Barrel Creek Project. The mixed-use project will be a blend of commercial, residential, and short-term rental properties. The proposed site containing 15.2 acres, is located on the west side of the 101 north of Del Rio Road and is situated across Del Rio from the Apple Valley development.
Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting. The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Jan. 22
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo in the past two weeks was $463. That’s $19 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Cambria, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $714.
Looking Back to February 1936: One person killed, suspect commits suicide
Posted: 6:55 am, February 3, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Ralph Hagerman commits suicide after arrest for killing Jesse Sledge. Ralph Hagerman, arrested after killing one man and wounding two others, committed suicide Saturday morning by leaping from the second-story window of San Luis Obispo County courthouse window. A drunken...
tourcounsel.com
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
Hwy 1 closure next week near Lompoc
A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will continue next week and will result in a detour for travelers on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Lompoc Restaurant Week returns Feb. 20
Lompoc Restaurant week is returning this month for a week-long event; a seven-day celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, and wineries.
calcoastnews.com
Residents in SLO neighborhood warned about discolored water
San Luis Obispo utilities officials warned residents in the area of Madonna Road and Tonini Drive that they may see a decrease in water pressure and discolored water flowing out of their taps after something struck a private fire hydrant early Wednesday morning. Following the collision with the hydrant, water...
F. McLintocks Saloon in SLO can’t sell alcohol for a month after license is suspended
The downtown restaurant and bar’s alcohol license was suspended starting Jan. 19.
Route One Farmers Market expanding food access through new mobile truck
A Lompoc nonprofit launched a new initiative aimed at expanding access to fruits and vegetables among their neighbors, while also supporting local farmers.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Seeing smoke off Highway 1 in Morro Bay? This is why
Smoke may be visible in the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select days, California State Parks said.
kprl.com
Storm Damage in SLO County 02.01.2023
Storm damage in San Luis Obispo county has reached 443 million dollars. That includes widespread flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, road closures, and power outages. Three fatalities including one in the north county which remains unresolved. The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters...
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Driver arrested following pursuit through Paso Robles
A driver was arrested following a pursuit through Paso Robles Wednesday. A passenger was also taken into custody.
