Atascadero, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top seven most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Jan. 22

A house in Paso Robles that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $520,714. The average price per square foot was $327.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Paso Parking Dilemma 02.01.2023

The Paso Robles parking program hits a roadblock last night. First, several Paso Robles residents complained about the proposed five hour per month free parking for locals. After the public weighed in, the council learned about problems with the parking app. Councilman Fred Strong raised some serious questions about the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Barrel Creek Project Receives Opposition from Community

ATASCADERO — The main topic discussed at the Jan. 17 Atascadero Planning Commission meeting was the proposed Barrel Creek Project. The mixed-use project will be a blend of commercial, residential, and short-term rental properties. The proposed site containing 15.2 acres, is located on the west side of the 101 north of Del Rio Road and is situated across Del Rio from the Apple Valley development.
ATASCADERO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Residents in SLO neighborhood warned about discolored water

San Luis Obispo utilities officials warned residents in the area of Madonna Road and Tonini Drive that they may see a decrease in water pressure and discolored water flowing out of their taps after something struck a private fire hydrant early Wednesday morning. Following the collision with the hydrant, water...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Storm Damage in SLO County 02.01.2023

Storm damage in San Luis Obispo county has reached 443 million dollars. That includes widespread flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, road closures, and power outages. Three fatalities including one in the north county which remains unresolved. The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

