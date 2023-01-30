Read full article on original website
Job: ‘Sniper’: Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing trial of a U.S. citizen charged with serving as a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group is a reminder of the enduring and far-reaching fallout of a war that drew tens of thousands of foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq. Jurors are expected to start deliberating as soon as Monday in Ruslan Maratovich Asainov’s trial in a federal court in New York. In videos shown at trial, he gives his occupation as “a sniper” to FBI agents and tells them that he taught his students everything from rifle maintenance to ballistics. His lawyers have said he went to Syria in 2013 because he wanted to live under Islamic law.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Nearly 300,000 migrants might have passed through border agents proving that Biden's claim migration is 95% down wrong
The ongoing immigration crisis has caused a staggering 300,000 unauthorized immigrants to evade capture by overwhelmed agents since October 2022. Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Hogan has a warning. That America's border is facing an unprecedented migrant influx which should alarm every American.
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits issued in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The region is home to sites considered culturally significant by Native American tribes. Chaco has been a focal point of conflict over energy development for multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more development. The Interior Department is considering establishing a formal 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits more than 507 square miles of federal mineral holdings.
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was accused of harassing a legislative aide during an exchange about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Frye-Mueller had harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council. The aide filed a complaint last week detailing how Frye-Mueller told the aide her child could die from vaccinations and graphically discussed breastfeeding while her husband was in the room. Frye-Mueller and her husband have denied much of the aide’s complaint. But Senate lawmakers made it clear they believed the aide.
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s three-week-old law banning semiautomatic weapons. A three-judge panel for the 5th District Appellate Court on Tuesday affirmed the restraining order issued Jan. 20 by an Effingham County circuit judge. The state’s attorney general plans appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The law was enacted largely in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It prohibits the manufacture or possession of semiautomatic handguns and rifles and says existing guns must be registered with state police,
Australia targets Myanmar, Iran with economic sanctions
Australia has announced targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against “individuals responsible for egregious human rights abuses” in Myanmar two years after a military junta seized power in the Southeast Asian country. Australia also announced in a statement on Wednesday additional sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities over “abhorrent abuses of human rights.” The Myanmar sanctions target 16 members of the military’s governing regime and two military-controlled entities, the government said. Australia resisted calls to impose sanctions on Myanmar since the military takeover while Sydney economist Sean Turnell was detained by the military. Turnell was released in November as part of a broader prisoner amnesty and deported.
AP News Summary at 6:10 p.m. EST
Tyre Nichols beating raises scrutiny on ‘elite’ police units. Police departments across the country deploy plainclothes squads of officers in unmarked cars to tackle increasing crime rates or get guns off the street. But these groups billed by departments as teams of “elite” officers often employ aggressive tactics, use force more often than their uniformed counterparts and lack supervision. The beating and death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers who belonged to an anti-crime unit has renewed scrutiny on the groups of officers and the culture of what some advocates call “jump-out boys.” Advocates say the results-oriented teams who have been accused of planting evidence and needlessly roughing up suspects use pretextual stops to search for evidence of larger crimes.
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
More background given on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana
More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official. This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.
