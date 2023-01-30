Read full article on original website
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A health provider has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total abortion ban. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia asks to block the four-month-old abortion ban while the case is heard in federal court. The Women’s Health Center was the state’s only abortion clinic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the law in September banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy with exceptions. The law requires abortions to be performed by a physician at a hospital. The lawsuit says the ban violates the 14th Amendment’s rights to due process and equal protection.
Bill introduced in Idaho House of Representatives on Greater Idaho Movement
BOISE, Idaho – The Greater Idaho Movement has enthralled a subset of eastern Oregon conservatives for decades. It has picked up more mainstream conservative support in recent years, and a bill introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday would bring it one step closer to reality. The...
Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted along party lines Tuesday to move the state’s primary to the fourth week of February to match an early presidential primary plan approved by a Democratic National Committee panel last month. Michigan would become the fifth state to hold its primary under the new plan, which leaders say will give it an increased voice in national politics. House Republicans argued that the move could cost nearly the state party nearly all of their delegates in 2024 after the Republican National Committee already set their early primary calendar that does not include Michigan. The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk and will not take immediate effect, leaving questions about how it will be implemented in 2024.
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has issued a long-awaited study that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s recommendation is not final. It calls for up to three drilling sites initially, fewer than the five pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska for the Willow project. Still, the agency’s recommendation is angering environmentalists, who have nicknamed the proposal a “carbon bomb.” The upcoming decision on the project, which could produce 180,000 barrels of oil daily, is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon have released details of a long and arduous hunt for a man who they say beat his girlfriend unconscious and killed two men in crimes committed in two separate towns. Law enforcement authorities say 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster shot himself Tuesday and later died at a hospital, just hours after police discovered him hiding in the crawlspace of a home where two men were found slain. Authorities say the men were killed sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning and died of blunt-force trauma. Foster had been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after his girlfriend was discovered unconscious and bound on Jan. 24. She remains in critical condition.
