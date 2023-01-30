Read full article on original website
Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon
I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives State Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
One of the individuals tasked with sustainability for our area has received statewide recognition for her efforts. Mindy Granley - the City of Duluth's Sustainability Officer - recently took home a plaque from the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards, held January 28 at the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
Duluth Native Aaron Padden Earns Ranks In Elite Navy Honor Guard
It's an honor. One that not many achieve. And, it's been attained by a native to the Twin Ports area. Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate and Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. The recognition was recently shared by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Fundraiser Started For Duluth Family Who Lost Home + Family Dog In Weekend Fire
Tragedy struck a Duluth family last weekend when a fire engulfed their two-story home during the early morning hours on Sunday, January 29. According to our media partners at WDIO-TV, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:43 am. At that time there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets inside the house.
Community Action Duluth’s Free Tax Site Opens This Week
It's tax time once again, which means it's time to collect all your forms, receipts, and whatever else you need to get things filed properly and hopefully get a big, fat refund. Of course, tax time can be a stressful time of the year for people and Community Action Duluth...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
