Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon

I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
Duluth Native Aaron Padden Earns Ranks In Elite Navy Honor Guard

It's an honor. One that not many achieve. And, it's been attained by a native to the Twin Ports area. Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate and Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. The recognition was recently shared by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

