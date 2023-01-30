ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Trojans in Super Bowl LVII

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Philadelphia, which finished 14-3 in the regular season, is making its fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Eagles beat San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Second-year coach Nick Sirianni has a chance to lead Philadelphia to its second Super Bowl championship.

The Chiefs finished 14-3 in the regular season and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, which avenged last season’s loss in the same round. Kansas City is making its fifth Super Bowl appearance, and its third in the last four seasons.

The storylines are never ending for this super matchup, but the storyline of the day is the two USC players fighting for a title in two weeks.

The USC Trojans have one of the most prestigious and storied collegiate football programs in history. The Trojans’ ability to produce NFL talent while maintaining a high standard of winning is what makes them the most elite college football squad on the West Coast.

The two Trojans in Super Bowl LVII are Eagles backup defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu and Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tuipulotu was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round, 189th overall, in the 2021 NFL draft. He totaled 5 tackles and 1 sack this season.

Smith-Schuster was selected in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is JuJu’s first season with the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster signed with Kansas City in March and caught 78 passes for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022.

