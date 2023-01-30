ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 businesses on same street vandalized in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Vandals hit a pair of businesses Tuesday night in Madisonville. They smashed the front door at Mom 'n 'Em Coffee and Wine on Whetsel Avenue. It is not clear whether anything was taken. Despite the damage, the owners decided to stay open for customers Wednesday. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati coffee shop opens second location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Greater Cincinnati coffee shop is expanding its reach in the northern suburbs through a new location. Adesso Coffee is opening its second location in Sharonville this weekend, with a grand opening slated for Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Adesso, which means “now”...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

2 Warren County schools evacuated after bomb threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A bomb threat forces the evacuation of two Warren County schools. School officials say the threat was called into Franklin High School Wednesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the high school and the junior high were evacuated. The scene was cleared around 11 a.m. and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Boeing's final 747 plane set to arrive in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final 747 to roll off the assembly line is set to arrive in Cincinnati. Boeing delivered the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. 747s could carry 500 passengers but this final one will be a cargo plane. It was scheduled to arrive at CVG Wednesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suspected mail thieves appear in court for the 3rd time in a week

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two local men appeared in court for the third time in a week on charges they allegedly stole people's mail and packages. This time, it was thefts in Indian Hill that investigators tied to Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan. They were also accused of more...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
OHIO STATE

