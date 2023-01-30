Read full article on original website
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
WKRC
2 businesses on same street vandalized in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Vandals hit a pair of businesses Tuesday night in Madisonville. They smashed the front door at Mom 'n 'Em Coffee and Wine on Whetsel Avenue. It is not clear whether anything was taken. Despite the damage, the owners decided to stay open for customers Wednesday. A...
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Loveland school board votes to put levy on the ballot for 4th time in 4 years
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - It's the great dilemma plaguing school districts across Ohio. Schools need more money to keep up with inflation and, thanks to inflation, taxpayers are loathed to pay higher taxes. For the Loveland school district in particular a 'no' vote has been consistent the last several years.
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
WKRC
Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
WKRC
Local fashion designer creates clothes for plus size women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new year calls for a new wardrobe! Local designer Tyeshia Maria, aka Big Bae the Great, is joining the social movement in embracing plus-size fashion. She shows off her T. Marie Collection.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WKRC
Local and state leaders react to Cincinnati's newly-proposed gun ordinances
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local gun reform advocates are championing Cincinnati city leaders' effort to address gun violence through two new gun ordinances. One would keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence, and the other would punish those who don't use gun locks. Supporters say it...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati coffee shop opens second location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Greater Cincinnati coffee shop is expanding its reach in the northern suburbs through a new location. Adesso Coffee is opening its second location in Sharonville this weekend, with a grand opening slated for Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Adesso, which means “now”...
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
WKRC
New research shows many students suffered academic setbacks during pandemic
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New research has added to the growing evidence that many students, both in the U.S. and around the world, suffered setbacks in their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new paper analyzed data from 42 studies and across 15 countries regarding student learning progress during the...
WKRC
2 Warren County schools evacuated after bomb threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A bomb threat forces the evacuation of two Warren County schools. School officials say the threat was called into Franklin High School Wednesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the high school and the junior high were evacuated. The scene was cleared around 11 a.m. and...
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WKRC
Boeing's final 747 plane set to arrive in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final 747 to roll off the assembly line is set to arrive in Cincinnati. Boeing delivered the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. 747s could carry 500 passengers but this final one will be a cargo plane. It was scheduled to arrive at CVG Wednesday evening.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
WKRC
Inmate accused of fraudulently getting PPP loan, spending money on fashion and travel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of fraudulently applying for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) while he was in a Hamilton County halfway house. Willie Boyce faces four federal counts of wire fraud. Boyce was released to a halfway house in Sept. 2020. Boyce filed for two PPP loans...
WKRC
Suspected mail thieves appear in court for the 3rd time in a week
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two local men appeared in court for the third time in a week on charges they allegedly stole people's mail and packages. This time, it was thefts in Indian Hill that investigators tied to Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan. They were also accused of more...
WKRC
'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
WKRC
Teen in Avondale murder-suicide reportedly struggled with sister's death
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Family members say three people found dead inside of a home on Canyon Drive in Avondale are a mother and her two sons. Cincinnati Police believe their deaths were the result of a double-murder and suicide. CPD has not confirmed their relationship. The victims were identified...
