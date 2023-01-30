Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour
Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”
How to Get Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour
Fall Out Boy have unveiled dates to their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” live show and tickets will grant entry to the on-stage premiere of the band’s latest set, their eighth LP So Much (For) Stardust. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America. The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.
Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle. A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream
Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates. After kicking off the trek on February 3rd...
Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 North American Tour
Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. Kicking off with a hometown gig at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the 29-date outing hits stadiums and amphitheaters across the country from late June through early August. Notably, Fall Out Boy will also headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Fenway Park in Boston, and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks. The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North...
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot. The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof. The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates
Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer. The brainchild of AEG Presents (the company behind Coachella and Ticketmaster competitor AXS), Re:SET is one part touring mini-festival, one part artist-curated outdoor concert experience. Each headliner has put together a unique bill, and each lineup will rotate in and out of three regional cities over the course of June’s four weekends. So that means each artist will play a total of 12 shows, hitting all three venues in a given region over consecutive days.
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Bruce Springsteen, 73 and Sunny, Defied Father Time at 2023 Tour Kickoff in Tampa: Review and Photos
Tan and muscled, 73 in the books but 53 in the looks, Bruce Springsteen sauntered onstage Wednesday night (February 1st) with nothing to prove and all the determination to prove it anyway. The Garden State Bard and his E Street brethren opened their much-anticipated 2023 tour (grab tickets here) at...
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share “Layla”: Stream
Unknown Mortal Orchestra are keeping their promise of a double album in 2023: It’s called V, and ahead of its March 17th release date, they’ve shared the new single “Layla” today. UMO’s Ruban Nielson worked on V in both Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, taking...
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
Desertfest NYC has revealed its 2023 lineup, highlighted by headliners Melvins and Boris. The third edition of heavy psych/stoner rock event is set for September 14th (Thursday) through the 16th (Saturday). The Thursday night pre-party show will take place at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, while the Friday and Saturday performances will be spread across three stages at Knockdown Center in Queens.
