Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer. The brainchild of AEG Presents (the company behind Coachella and Ticketmaster competitor AXS), Re:SET is one part touring mini-festival, one part artist-curated outdoor concert experience. Each headliner has put together a unique bill, and each lineup will rotate in and out of three regional cities over the course of June’s four weekends. So that means each artist will play a total of 12 shows, hitting all three venues in a given region over consecutive days.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO