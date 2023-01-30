Television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who you normally see hosting The Real, hosted the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans last Friday. Jenkins paired her three glittery gowns with silver ankle wrap stilettos, but no accessory could compete with her adorable daughter, Monaco, who she had by her side. “Hosted Miss Universe while being mommy in sequins,” she said on Instagram. While mama was decked out in formalwear, the 1-year-old was the picture of comfy cozy. In various Instagram posts, you can see that she too rocked three looks on pageant day: a plush robe, a knit, long sleeve romper with white...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO