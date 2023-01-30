Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel revealed she didn't wash her hair for 2 weeks while competing in the pageant
R'Bonney Gabriel told Insider she avoided daily showers during the Miss Universe competition so that she could preserve her self-tanner.
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Paired the Cutest Accessory With Her Sparkling Miss Universe Gown: Daughter Monaco!
Television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who you normally see hosting The Real, hosted the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans last Friday. Jenkins paired her three glittery gowns with silver ankle wrap stilettos, but no accessory could compete with her adorable daughter, Monaco, who she had by her side. “Hosted Miss Universe while being mommy in sequins,” she said on Instagram. While mama was decked out in formalwear, the 1-year-old was the picture of comfy cozy. In various Instagram posts, you can see that she too rocked three looks on pageant day: a plush robe, a knit, long sleeve romper with white...
Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel crowns new Miss USA after allegations about rigging competition
R’Bonney Gabriel, the winner of 2022’s Miss Universe, has crowned a new Miss USA, after facing allegations of rigging the competition.The beauty pageant winner gave her former title of Miss USA to Miss North Carolina, Morgan Romano, over the weekend. Since Gabriel won the title of Miss Universe earlier this month, the first runner-up in October’s Miss USA competition received her old title.The ceremony took place on Saturday at Auburn University, during a preliminary competition of Miss Alabama Teen USA and Miss Alabama USA 2023, according to Pageant Circle.On Instagram over the weekend, Romano shared photos from her coronation...
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
realitytitbit.com
Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle
Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, the viral story of 'Cocaine Bear' is true
The next movie from Universal sounds insane: a bear eats pounds of cocaine and goes on a murderous rampage through the hills of north Georgia. But is it real?
14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw's family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene."Our sport is truly a...
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too Young
In 1987, actor Lloyd Hanes, star of the groundbreaking classic TV series, Room 222, died much too young, leaving a remarkable legacy. As the Los Angeles Times documented at the time, Haynes, "whose sympathetic portrayal of a Black history teacher in an integrated school brought Emmys to Room 222 and a personal commitment to education by the actor himself, died at his home in Coronado."
Media frenzy from Alex Murdaugh double homicide trial is disrupting weddings at event hall across the street from the courthouse, bride says
"I did know about the courthouse being across the street but we have never had a trial like this before," Ashlyn DeLong told The Daily Beast.
bravotv.com
See Which Southern Hospitality Guy Wants to Be Venita Aspen’s Valentine & Find Out Her Response
Cupid seems to have struck this Republic host, who slid into the comments section of Venita’s post. Could there be a new crossover love story developing in Charleston?!. Venita Aspen wasn't one of the Southern Charm-ers who popped up on the debut season of Southern Hospitality, but she's still managed to catch the eye of one of Republic's VIP Hosts: Bradley Carter.
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0