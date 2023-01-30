A student safety project by MU researchers aims to equip rural school districts in Missouri to better assess and respond to online threats made on school grounds. The project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, will be fully implemented in 26 school districts by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The grant, awarded in October, will fund a system that detects threatening language sent on schools’ WiFi networks, as well as specialized response training for educators.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO