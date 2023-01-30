ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Senate opens debate on parents' rights bill

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate opened debate on a bill Wednesday that would give parents greater involvement in their children’s education. After several hours of debate and no votes even on amendments, the bill was moved to the informal calendar so that it can be brought up on another day.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

MU researchers aim to improve rural school safety with $2M grant

A student safety project by MU researchers aims to equip rural school districts in Missouri to better assess and respond to online threats made on school grounds. The project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, will be fully implemented in 26 school districts by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The grant, awarded in October, will fund a system that detects threatening language sent on schools’ WiFi networks, as well as specialized response training for educators.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy