kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 89-61 Win Over LMU
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball ends their three-game losing streak by rolling through LMU, 89-61. It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Cougars, who improved to 15-10 overall and returned to .500 in WCC play at 5-5. BYU is now 10-3 at the Marriott Center. Here are some takeaways...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Recruit Announces Commitment At Father’s Grave
PROVO, Utah – If you’re going to watch a Signing Day commitment today, watch David Latu commit to BYU football. Latu is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman from Snow College. He’s a second-team NJCAA All-American after an impressive freshman campaign for the Badgers. Snow College transfer David...
kslsports.com
Former Stanford Commit LJ Martin Signs With BYU Football
PROVO, Utah – BYU football dipped into Big 12 Country and pulled in a commitment from LJ Martin. Martin formally announced his signature to play for BYU during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. A 6-foot-1, 207-pound running back from El Paso, Texas, Martin comes to BYU after being a long-standing commit to the Stanford Cardinal.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against LMU
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in an 89-61 win against Loyola Marymount. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s most complete game played this season. Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?. Fousseyni Traore set the...
College Basketball Odds: LMU vs. BYU prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The LMU Lions take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our LMU BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LMU BYU. The BYU Cougars have had a lost season in the West Coast Conference. They lost on the road against San Francisco. They lost on the road against Santa Clara. They lost a late lead at home to Gonzaga. One game after another, BYU has allowed close contests to slip away in the final minutes. It happened again this past Saturday in the Cougars’ most recent game. BYU rallied to take a late lead against Saint Mary’s, but a few missed free throws at crunch time left the door open for the Gaels, who scored in the final seconds for a one-point win over the frustrated Cougars, who know that the only way they can make the NCAA Tournament at this point is to win the WCC Tournament in early March in Las Vegas.
Utah football QB Cam Rising gets key injury timeline update from Kyle Whittingham
Utah football was dealt a crushing blow in the 2023 Rose Bowl when quarterback Cam Rising left early with an apparent leg injury, which undoubtedly played a part in the Utes losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Since that day, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about Rising and his health. But, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an important update on his signal-caller during an appearance on the Pac-12 network Thursday.
kslsports.com
Utah Guard Gabe Madsen Out 4-6 Weeks With Lower Leg Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Just before the Utes were set to take on Stanford, Utah basketball announced guard Gabe Madsen is out for the game and will likely miss 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury. The injury in question took place last week when the Runnin’ Utes were...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Takes Down Utah Tech Trailblazers, Maintain WAC Lead
SALT LAKE CITY – Le’Tre Darthard poured in 26 points, leading first-place Utah Valley to a decisive 76-69 road win over Utah Tech. Utah Tech (10-13, 2-8) hosted the Utah Valley Wolverines (18-6, 9-2) at Burns Arena in St. George, UT on Thursday, February 2. Utah Valley won the previous matchup between these teams 71-60 on December 31, 2022.
kslsports.com
Utah Forward Alissa Pili’s Love Of Sports Started On The Gridiron
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball forward Alissa Pili has been making waves for the Utes out on the basketball court, but she recently revealed how her love of sports started out on the gridiron. Recently, Pili was named to the late season Top 20 Watch List...
kslsports.com
Utah High School Drill Championships: 2A/3A/4A Pod 1, 2 Military, Pod 1 Dance Semifinals
OREM, Utah – The 2A/3A/4A Pod 1 & 2 Military, and Pod 1 Dance session of the 2023 Utah High School Drill Team semifinals is in the books. If you missed any of the action, we have you covered. Below, you will find a schedule of the schools that performed during that session. Also included is the time stamp for the video at the top of this story. The order below is based on the first team to perform in that session to the last one.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Players Earning Post-Season Award Buzz
SALT LAKE CITY – In case you haven’t heard yet, Utah women’s basketball is really good. So good that two of their players have been earning post-season award buzz as the 2022-2023 season winds down. Currently ranked No. 7 in the country and sitting at 18-2 on...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
KSLTV
Tooele County teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and the latest teacher to join the growing group is Mrs. Kim Nielsen from Rose Springs Elementary School. Mrs. Nielsen teaches sixth grade and has been teaching...
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
herrimantelegraph.org
Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees
An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
