The LMU Lions take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our LMU BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LMU BYU. The BYU Cougars have had a lost season in the West Coast Conference. They lost on the road against San Francisco. They lost on the road against Santa Clara. They lost a late lead at home to Gonzaga. One game after another, BYU has allowed close contests to slip away in the final minutes. It happened again this past Saturday in the Cougars’ most recent game. BYU rallied to take a late lead against Saint Mary’s, but a few missed free throws at crunch time left the door open for the Gaels, who scored in the final seconds for a one-point win over the frustrated Cougars, who know that the only way they can make the NCAA Tournament at this point is to win the WCC Tournament in early March in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO