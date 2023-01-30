Read full article on original website
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
Researchers zero in on 7 long COVID symptoms
Long COVID-19's myriad risk factors and symptoms have been a key focus for study as experts aim to learn more about the effects and duration in humans. Now, emerging research may have narrowed the swath of symptoms to seven prominent conditions. "We identify that some diagnoses commonly described as 'long...
8 priorities hospitals want Congress to address in 2023
On Feb. 2, the American Hospital Association released its advocacy agenda for 2023, which features the group's key priorities for Congress, the Biden administration, regulatory agencies and courts. The AHA releases its advocacy agenda each year. This year's agenda aims to address challenges hospitals and health systems are facing, including...
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
COVID-19 admissions fall 8% this week: 7 CDC updates
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell nationwide this week, though the rate of decrease slowed compared to the week prior, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 3. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 4, the CDC estimates that XBB.1.5 accounts...
Remove fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer, research group says
The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is recommending an aggressive ovarian cancer prevention strategy: Remove a patient's fallopian tubes if that person is undergoing pelvic surgery, The Washington Post reported Feb. 2. The practice would apply to women, transgender men or nonbinary people at average risk who do not plan to...
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
8 bills tackling healthcare violence
As the American Hospital Association advocates for national protections for healthcare workers facing violence and intimidation, here are eight pending legal efforts aimed at ensuring safety for this sector's employees. 1. Federal: 35 legislators co-sponsor a bill introduced in February 2021 called the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
2 deaths spur recall of 19.7M drug delivery devices
Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical recalled nearly 20 million medical devices after two deaths, 25 injuries and 10,672 incidents were reported, the FDA said Feb. 2. In a Class I recall — the most serious type — more than 19.7 million Continuous Ambulatory Delivery Device administration sets and medication cassette reservoirs were pulled from the market in December for two potential issues. A tubing blockage that could stop or under deliver medication has been tied to two deaths, 14 injuries and 1,571 incidents.
Pharmacy tech roles hardest to fill at 80% of pharmacies: report
At 80 percent of local pharmacies, pharmacy technicians are the most difficult position to fill, according to a January poll conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association. Struggles to hire these technicians surpass similar issues to hiring pharmacists, front end staff and delivery drivers combined. Two-thirds of the 332 pharmacy...
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
The unique challenges of cybersecurity at a children's hospital: Q&A with CISO Stoddard Manikin
A strong cybersecurity posture has become a top concern for healthcare executives in recent years, as massive systems suffer data breaches and cybercriminal organizations target healthcare organizations hoping for financial payout or to damage a geopolitical rival. To learn more about the complicated world of healthcare cybersecurity, Becker's interviewed Stoddard...
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Queen's Health System promotes 3 leaders
The Queen's Health System in Honolulu has promoted three executives within its leadership team. Jason Chang was named executive vice president of innovation and strategy, as well as inaugural president of the health system's innovation institute, set to launch soon. He currently serves as the health system's executive vice president and chief operating officer, and president of the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
