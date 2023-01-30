Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical recalled nearly 20 million medical devices after two deaths, 25 injuries and 10,672 incidents were reported, the FDA said Feb. 2. In a Class I recall — the most serious type — more than 19.7 million Continuous Ambulatory Delivery Device administration sets and medication cassette reservoirs were pulled from the market in December for two potential issues. A tubing blockage that could stop or under deliver medication has been tied to two deaths, 14 injuries and 1,571 incidents.

