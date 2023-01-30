On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”

