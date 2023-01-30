Read full article on original website
Related
Jezebel
Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
Jezebel
Florida Teachers Are Emptying Out Their Libraries to Avoid Felony Charges
If removing posters of Black historical figures from a teacher’s classroom was still somewhat of a (barely) subtle censorship move, the most recent development in Florida’s anti-intellectualism campaign is as obvious as it gets. Teachers in Florida’s Manatee and Duval counties have reportedly been scrambling to empty their classroom libraries of all of their contents. The reason? If they don’t, they could possibly be charged with a felony.
Jezebel
Connecticut Finally Realizes Executing 'Witches' Over 375 Years Ago Was Wrong
On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”
Comments / 0