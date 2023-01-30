A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO