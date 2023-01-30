Read full article on original website
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory
The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
Washington Gov. Inslee open to drug, police pursuit law changes; defends vax mandate
(The Center Square) – In an interview with KVI’s John Carlson that aired Monday morning, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said he is open to legislation reforming drug laws and police pursuits. But Inslee defended his decision to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment with the state.
Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections
A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment
More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Washington ranked ninth worst state in the nation for fines and fees collected per resident
(The Center Square) – Washington is the ninth worst state in the nation in terms of fines and fees collected per capita in 2020, according to a new study released Tuesday by the Reason Foundation. The Los Angeles-based libertarian think tank found that in 2020 Washington collected more than $234.7 million in fines and fees, meaning state and local governments collected $30.47 in fines and fees for every resident of the Evergreen State. ...
Study propping up Washington’s police pursuit law has gone missing
(The Center Square) – The study that was being cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has gone missing from the website that was hosting it. The URL https://rpubs.com/moxbox/wa_pursuits instead takes potential readers to a dead link, saying, “HTTP 404: Not Found.” Bob Scales, a critic of the report by retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology...
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Washington State RV Industry Implements Changes to Improve Plan Approval Process
Today, Government Affairs Senior Manager Nick Rudowich will be testifying at the Washington State Capitol Building in support of an amendment that would enhance the RV plan approval process. Washington is one of only two states that regulate the manufacturing of RVs and the approval process of RV plans. Manufacturers...
Washington bill boosts ‘advanced nuclear reactor technology’ for state’s green future
(The Center Square) – A new bill in the Washington state House weighs into the state's carbon-neutral future by insisting nuclear power be a big part of the solution. The stated intent of HB 1584 is "Planning for advanced nuclear reactor technology in Washington." If enacted, the bill would require Washington's future energy plans to "include consideration of measures that will promote the development of advanced nuclear reactor technology in Washington." ...
Pebble Mine vetoed after long fight by Sen. Cantwell and fishermen
Environmental activists, tribal communities, and fishermen are celebrating a massive conservation decision: the EPA's rejection Monday of the Pebble Mine. The proposed copper and gold mine on Bristol Bay, Alaska, has been a topic of federal debate for nearly 15 years. The bay is known as the holy grail for...
