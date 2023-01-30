ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Greensboro police on scene of crash on ﻿Creek Ridge Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were called to a crash Friday night. Creek Ridge Road was closed in both directions at Lynhaven Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Police said injuries were reported. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved. There is no estimate of when the road...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Body found on Ledford Middle School campus

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police chief hosts community meetings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police Chief John Thompson is hosting a series of upcoming community meetings, a news release said. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. These meetings are an opportunity for Thompson and Greensboro Police Department personnel to connect with residents across the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem announce updates following Weaver fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem says it's taking new steps through rezoning and more environmental sampling to prevent an incident like the Weaver fertilizer plant fire from happening again. City leaders as well as different organizations had the chance to give the community updates on the work...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina News Headlines for Feb. 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here’s a quick look at the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1. A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus but confirmed the body is not a student. Get...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

