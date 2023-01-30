Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Greensboro police on scene of crash on Creek Ridge Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were called to a crash Friday night. Creek Ridge Road was closed in both directions at Lynhaven Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Police said injuries were reported. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved. There is no estimate of when the road...
WXII 12
Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect gets away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are searching for a man who robbed a gas station. According to police, it happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon on the 2400 block of Randleman Road, near Interstate 40. Police say a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business...
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
WXII 12
4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
WXII 12
House fire caused by homeowner's attempt to light furnace, the fire department says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews responded to a fire on Emily Drive Friday night. The homeowner was attempting to light the furnace in their basement and laid down their torch, starting the house fire. WXII 12's photographer reported seeing one person being put in an ambulance. Officials said...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours after a wrong-way driver caused a crash. Police said the call came in at...
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
WXII 12
'I feel shocked': Deputies investigate after man's body found at North Carolina Middle School
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are investigating after aman's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A school staff member found the body outside of the building at about 5:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The school is located on NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
WXII 12
Body found on Ledford Middle School campus
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire started by space heater, gasoline, the fire department says
INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 3000 Burke Mill. Fire is contained. 3 displacements. No injuries. Cause of fire - Space heater too close to gasoline. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/EJUy9x9CGb. — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 4, 2023. The fire department said in a tweet that the fire was contained as of 7:50...
WXII 12
'This is a living nightmare:' Father of 8-year-old shot while sleeping in Greensboro home shares daughter's condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Hinton says his daughter was just sleeping in her bed on Autumn drive when someone fired a gun outside the home, hitting 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton. Michael says it’s a call he never thought he’d get. “My heart jumped to my chest. It was...
WXII 12
Greensboro police chief hosts community meetings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police Chief John Thompson is hosting a series of upcoming community meetings, a news release said. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. These meetings are an opportunity for Thompson and Greensboro Police Department personnel to connect with residents across the city.
WXII 12
Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem residents to share their concerns one year after weaver fertilizer plant fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officials are hosting a meeting for concerned residents one year after the weaver fertilizer plant fire, Wednesday evening. Mayor Pro Term Denise Adams is set to lead the panel for community members who still have questions about safety. · Body found on Ledford Middle School...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem announce updates following Weaver fertilizer plant fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem says it's taking new steps through rezoning and more environmental sampling to prevent an incident like the Weaver fertilizer plant fire from happening again. City leaders as well as different organizations had the chance to give the community updates on the work...
WXII 12
UPDATE: All lanes open after 2 vehicle crash closed lanes to downtown, our crews say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes are now open after a multiple vehicle crash closed the road toward downtown Winston-Salem, our crew said. Winston-Salem Police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of University Parkway and 14th Street at 2:52 p.m. Friday. Two people have minor injuries, according to...
WXII 12
North Carolina News Headlines for Feb. 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here’s a quick look at the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1. A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus but confirmed the body is not a student. Get...
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WXII 12
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
