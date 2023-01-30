Read full article on original website
KWQC
St. Ambrose University appoints Vice President of Institutional Advancement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University has appointed Anne Gannaway Vice President of Institutional Advancement, overseeing philanthropic strategy and donor relations to support the university’s giving and advancement goals, according to press release. “You could say I grew up on the St. Ambrose campus,” said Gannaway as she...
KWQC
Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Don’t let cold temperatures keep you from enjoying indoor and outdoor fun this winter. The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am. People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing...
KWQC
Krista Van Hauen out as head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Krista Van Hauen is no longer the head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose according to officials with the University who declined to make further comment. Van Hauen was in her 13th season at St. Ambrose. The team is having a 15-8 season with 5...
KWQC
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Artists of African Descent exhibit now open through March 17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent. 40 works of art by 22 artists will be on display. The public is invited to attend...
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
KCRG.com
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded.
KWQC
Muscatine reports records number of fires in 2022
Watch college basketball highlights from around the QCA. The Pirates earned a 54-45 win on Feb. 1. Corsha Adrianna Williams was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing. Updated: 2 hours ago. Nichole Elesser, 48 was...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KWQC
Petition filed to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Golden Warrior TV, through the Sterling Schools Foundation, introduces students to different elements of a live broadcast. A ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the QC.
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
