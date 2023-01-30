Read full article on original website
DeySoldOutUSA 4Trump
4d ago
Imagine what would be uncovered if they investigated Abbott, Border Patrol and DPS. They run everything coming over the border.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
If state lawmakers agree, Texas voters will have the final say on whether the state will expand gambling and casinos this November.
Weird Texas Laws: It was Once Illegal to Carry this in Austin
Laws are made all the time, and most of the time it is in an effort to protect citizens. However, certain laws that were made at the time, seemed reasonable, and don't remain reasonable. When we think of concealed in Texas, the topic of concealed carry comes up involving guns....
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
Greg Abbott: Texas Border Czar Already More Active Than U.S. Czar Kamala Harris
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of a Texas Border Czar. Former Border Patrol Agent Mike Banks is taking this new position, who served for 23 years in the agency and ten years in the military. Banks will work for Texas and report directly to Gov. Abbott.
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition
EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
hstoday.us
Attempted Pipeline Bomber in Texas Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Fort Worth man was sentenced in federal court in Austin today to 60 months in prison for attempting to damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline in Hays County. According to court documents, Ryan Blake McKinney, 22, attempted to detonate a device near a section of...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
Washington Examiner
Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable
(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an...
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a white light traveling horizontally across the sky overhead at 6:50 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Washington Examiner
Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
