ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 34

DeySoldOutUSA 4Trump
4d ago

Imagine what would be uncovered if they investigated Abbott, Border Patrol and DPS. They run everything coming over the border.

Reply(1)
3
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an...
ARIZONA STATE
95.5 KLAQ

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy