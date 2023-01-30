Read full article on original website
Roger Waufle, 41, of Cadiz
A Celebration of Life for 41-year old Sergeant First Class Roger M. Waufle, of Cadiz, will be held at 1:00 Monday afternoon, February 6, at Hurricane Baptist Church in Cadiz with U.S. Army Honors rendered by Ft. Campbell’s 160th SOAR. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning at the...
CCPS Superintendent Bentzel Unveils Consolidation, Inspire Plans At Breakfast
With the 2024-25 school year quickly coming in focus, Christian County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel offered some clarity during Friday’s rescheduled “State of the Schools” Breakfast at The Bruce — as to where the district and its many campuses will be heading. Following a partnership...
Cadiz VFW Post 7890 Honors Local Essay Winners
Following a Thursday night spaghetti dinner provided by the Cadiz VFW Post 7890, Trigg County High School senior Makenna Potts took to the podium — and recited in full her most recent essay, titled “Why Is The Veteran Important?”. Three minutes in length, her passionate words were good...
White Drive Motors & Steering Announces Large Hopkinsville Expansion
A 40-year-plus industry in Hopkinsville had its expansion plans revealed by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday afternoon, confirming further manufacturing and job growth to south western Kentucky. White Drive Motors & Steering, a standalone business unit of Danfoss Power Solutions, will be upsizing its 124,000-square-foot facility at 110 Bill Bryan Boulevard...
Historic Phoenix Building Faces Condemnation Process
One of downtown Hopkinsville’s historic buildings has been condemned after officials deemed it unsafe to enter. The Phoenix Building located at Ninth and Main Streets was deemed condemned by the Hopkinsville Fire Department in mid-January after a structural engineer determined the building was unsafe to enter. Mayor J.R. Knight...
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
Museums Of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County Hosting February Events
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville and Christian County will host a special event to commemorate Black History Month. Director Alissa Keller tells the News Edge the event will take place Saturday, February 18, at the museum on East 9th Street. The event will be a part of the Super Saturday series.
Wintry mix keeps many roads slick and hazardous
More ice, sleet and snow fell last night across Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, keeping travel difficult on some roads and shutting down schools for a second consecutive day. Schools are closed again Wednesday in Christian, Todd, Trigg, Hopkins, Caldwell, Muhlenberg, Montgomery and Stewart counties, in addition to UHA, Heritage...
Indiana Man Injured In Wednesday Evening Christian County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent an Indiana man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by 56-year-old Melvin Walcott, of Tennessee, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 34-year-old Mario Williams, of Georgia, that was next to Walcott at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway.
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lowes Entrance Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a southbound car failed to stop at the stop light and collided with a car that was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Lowes Entrance Drive. The driver of the car on Fort Campbell Boulevard was treated and transported to Jennie Stuart Health by Hopkinsville EMS.
Thorpe Says Trigg School Attendance Ticking Up Slightly
When attendance in the Trigg County School System hovered around 90-percent before Christmas, a group of 12 educators took time out of their daily schedule to make home visits across the county, visiting with families and children to encourage growth and attendance awareness. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said attendance has increased...
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6
Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
Man Wanted For Bank Robbery Arrested In Lyon County
According to Sheriff Brent White, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western KY Violent Crimes Task Force located 45-year old Christopher Trice in Kuttawa Wednesday afternoon. He says Trice, who is originally from Fulton, was a wanted fugitive for a bank robbery in Bowling Green that occurred on November 28, 2022.
