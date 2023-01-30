Read full article on original website
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
ComicBook
Hit CBS Series Quickly Renewed for Season 2
One of CBS' newest series is officially a bonafide hit. On Thursday, the network announced that it will be renewing So Help Me Todd for a second season. The legal drama, which stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, debuted to 6.61 million viewers, and went on to have an average of 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
Yellowjackets: 1990s Cast Wraps Production on Season 2
The long-awaited second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets is finally debuting next month, and a trailer for the season was recently released. The show's second season is still in production, but it was revealed yesterday that the actors who play the younger versions of the characters in the 1990s have wrapped filming. Samantha Hanratty (young Misty) shared a photo from the set on Instagram and Melanie Lynskey (adult Shauna) shared a heartfelt post for her younger castmates.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
ComicBook
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
ComicBook
The Last of Us: Sony TV Exec Hypes Season 2 Renewal
HBO just released the first three episodes of their live action adaptation of the hit video game franchise The Last of Us, with fans and critics loving the series. The latest episode of the series was one of the most critically acclaimed episodes yet and it told a very interesting story about love and life during the apocalypse. The Last of Us has been doing some massive numbers for the series with the first episode being viewed over 22M times and it was quickly the second best premiere on the network after House of the Dragon. It was also announced that the series would be renewed for a second season and now a Sony TV executive is hyping up the announcement. In a new interview with Deadline, Katherine Pope discussed the season two renewal.
ComicBook
Peacock Quickly Renews Hit Reality Competition Series
Peacock is renewing a reality competition series less than a month after its debut. One thing you can be certain about a streaming service is once it recognizes it has a hit on its hands, that show will quickly be renewed for additional seasons. For example, take Bel-Air, a reimaging of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bel-Air broke a number of Peacock records when it premiered in 2022, including new subscribers, usage, and upgrades, as well as reaching eight million accounts on the service. The Traitors may be less than a month old, but it's already secured a Season 2 renewal.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wonder Man Series Reportedly Adds New Director
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost underway, bringing a number of movies and Disney+ television shows to the franchise's fans. One project that has had a unique significance in the MCU's future is Wonder Man, a Disney+ show that will follow the adventures of Simon Williams / Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Updates surrounding Wonder Man have been pretty scarce thus far, outside of Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley's castings in the show — but apparently, that is about to change.
ComicBook
How Will King of the Hill's Revival Address Luanne and Lucky?
King of the Hill has been officially announced to return for new episodes with a special revival coming to Hulu, and one of the immediately pressing questions of this new series is how the team will address the absence of Luanne and Lucky, previously voiced by the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty. King of the Hill was one of Fox's biggest animated sitcoms during its initial run several years ago, and much of that was due to the strength of the main cast. But unfortunately in the years since the series came to an end, there have been several unfortunate losses in that regard.
ComicBook
The Flash Confirms 3 Major Characters Returning for Final Season
The epic final season of The Flash just got bigger. This afternoon, The CW announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will all be returning for the final season of The Flash. That means appearances by Eddie Thawne, the Reverse-Flash, and XS, the daughter of Barry and Iris. Or...at least we assume it means that. With Dark Multiverse doppelganger The Red Death appearing as the season's villain, it's entirely possible these are alternate versions of the characters...with entirely new attitudes and agendas. At minimum, fans have speculated for years whether Eddie might be revived as a version of the villain Cobalt Blue.
ComicBook
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special To Feature Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is coming to HBO Max next week and the trailer for the animated special teased a lot of laughs and romance. The special will follow Harley as she "goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever" while "Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry" and "Clayface engages in some self-love." Today, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the special will also feature a special guest star: Tedd Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein.
ComicBook
Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows
Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
ComicBook
DCU Theory: Superman Legacy & Brave and the Bold Are Setting Up A Super Sons Crossover
DC fans are buzzing like crazy after the DC Studios presentation this week, which revealed the first five films and five TV series that will constitute the first half of DC Universe Chapter One. Right at the top of the list are the next Superman and Batman reboot films, Superman: Legacy, and The Brave and the Bold.
ComicBook
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
ComicBook
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
