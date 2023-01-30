ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Biden touts $6 billion rail tunnel replacement, highlighting infrastructure law

By Ella McCarthy
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462CBb_0kWbbrae00

President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, to kick off a $6 billion rail tunnel reconstruction project primarily funded by his bipartisan infrastructure law -- an improvement he said would make a big difference to Amtrak commuters like himself.

The new tunnel will replace the aging Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, and remove what the White House says is the largest bottleneck between New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

"This tunnel is nearly, as I said, 150 years old. It's a Civil War era -- Ulysses S Grant was president. The structure is deteriorating, the roof is leaking, the floor is sinking. This is the United States of America, for God's sake. We know better than that," Biden said, standing next to an Amtrak Acela train.

Recounting how, in his daily trips between Washington and Delaware as a senator, he'd "been through this tunnel a thousand times," he added, "when folks talk about how badly the Baltimore tunnel needs an upgrade, you don't need me to tell you. I've been there and you've been there, too."

Once completed, Biden said, tunnel capacity is expected to triple and trains traveling through it will be able to go up to 110 miles per hour instead of the current 30 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ag4DJ_0kWbbrae00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide funding to replace the 150 year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, at the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel North Portal in Baltimore, Jan. 30, 2023.
MORE: Biden, Democrats hit the road to show how new infrastructure law will help Americans

The new tunnel will be named after Frederick Douglass, who, Biden said, "boarded this train to freedom right here in Baltimore."

"He escaped slavery, he traveled the country by rail, fighting for abolition and civil rights," Biden said. "So. that's fitting we honor him in this way."

Biden's visit to Baltimore on Monday was the first in his a series of trips this week highlighting the infrastructure law. He will travel to New York City Tuesday to talk about the Hudson Tunnel Project and to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss removing lead pipes.

The new Baltimore tunnel will be equipped with two tubes along an alignment with softer curves; ventilation and emergency egress facilities; new signaling systems, overhead catenary and track; five new roadway and railroad bridges in the area surrounding the tunnel; and a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station, according to the White House.

"The Frederick Douglass Tunnel will be all electric," Biden said. "This can be game changing for the environment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u4sg_0kWbbrae00
The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Workers break through the end of a 1,000-foot tunnel being built to carry Purple Line trains beneath a Silver Spring neighborhood. This is the break-through on the lower shelf, so the entire tunnel is now dug out, Feb. 28, 2019.
MORE: Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republicans on hand to celebrate win

The president also announced the signing of different project agreements.

"Today we're announcing this project, we're gonna build on our project labor agreement," Biden said. "These agreements are agreements that contractors and unions put in place before the construction begins."

The Baltimore-Potomac Tunnel Replacement Program is expected to generate 30,000 jobs, including approximately 20,000 direct construction jobs. An additional $50 million investment from Amtrak will go towards local workforce development and community investments, including pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs to ensure that local workers in West Baltimore can access these jobs, according to the White House.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy