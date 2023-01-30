ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago

An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.

Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair, loved ones wrote. He also drives a beige or gold 1999 Toyota Camry.

Zimpfer is a Hellertown native, though was recently living in Allentown, a friend wrote on Facebook. His two sons, Eli and Oscar, live in East Allentown, and loved ones say it's out of character for their father to go so long without seeing them.

"He loves his two boys like crazy and I can't imagine any situation that would keep him from them for four weeks," wrote Josh Echard. "This just isn't like him."

Loved ones say they filed a report with Allentown police, but are asking the public to stay vigilant as the search enters its second month.

"Keep him and his boys Eli and Oscar in your prayers," Echard wrote. "And if you even think you saw him, call the Allentown Police Department."

APD can be reached at 610-437-7751.

Comments / 19

Janise
3d ago

My bro went missing in Allentown. Around Christmas 2021The police didn't tell us nothing. The missing person report took days to appear on news. After a long massive search He was found at LVH in ICU with a massive brain Injury. He was in a horrible car accident, Therefore, unable to speak or move. He's better now.Hope the family are really searching.

Reply(5)
13
Buddy
4d ago

I can't make heads or tails of do you know something about this. but my theory is why did they wait almost a month now we want to have a massive search something smells fishy

Reply
7
Nocturnal Essence
3d ago

I find it weird that they waited so long to start announcing a search... Even the dollar stores in the area are at least one holiday ahead in preparation.

Reply
2
 

