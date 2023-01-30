Read full article on original website
ULM hosting FAFSA open house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be helping high school and transfer students and their parents fill out federal financial aid forms on Feb. 7 anytime between 1-7 p.m. Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a requirement for Louisiana students to qualify for TOPS...
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
Richwood finally adopts budget
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood finally adopted a budget on February 2. “I’m relieved and excited and happy all at the same time,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE. It comes after the town failed to adopt a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began...
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive...
BBB: Preventing identity theft scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jan. 30-Feb. 3 is known as Identity Theft Week. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform viewers on how to avoid getting tricked by identity theft scams. Deal says the Federal Trade Commission is your best friend when it comes to...
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
City of West Monroe seeking artist submissions for display
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is asking local artists to submit works of art to help celebrate the city’s 140th birthday in 2023. Local artists can submit art that showcase celebrations and historical photos, paintings or 2D artwork. Selected submissions will be on display at City Hall through 2023 with a special opening reception this spring.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix. Smith said that Cash is still...
Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.
Masur Museum hosting upcoming digital art workshop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Masur Museum of Art will be hosting an upcoming workshop teaching people how to bring their imagination to life through creating digital art on iPads on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Guest artist Brandon Virgil, who’s work is currently featured in Masur’s...
High waters close down Monroe roads
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
OCS girls basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady Eagles are coming off a huge revenge victory of Cedar Creek at home to push them ahead to third in the power rankings. OCS is also on a hot streak winning 12 of their last 13 games. Earning them the Little Caesars Team of the Week honors.
Louisiana Tech holds on to beat Rice
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs utilized the deep ball early, making 10 first half 3-pointers, to beat Rice, 80-72. La Tech saw its 24-point lead vanish in the second half, but the Bulldogs hung on down the stretch with key defensive plays to secure the win. Cobe Williams led the way with 20 points and eight assists. Kaleb Stewart came off the bench to add 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records. According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.
