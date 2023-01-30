ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

WBAY Green Bay

One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR confirms CWD in second wild deer harvested in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN/MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County receiving national infrastructure grant to improve roadway safety

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is receiving federal funds to help improve roadway safety as the county sees an above-average number of traffic fatalities. Wisconsin is receiving eight grants worth about $6.7 million as part of the national bipartisan infrastructure law. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
HOBART, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man found dead on side of the road in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI

