Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Rupert Grint Claims He Became Ron Toward The End Of Harry Potter
When the three main characters in the "Harry Potter" films were cast, there was no way to predict just how big the franchise would get, nor how the lives of the three kids would change forever. There was also no way to predict how they would react emotionally to the very characters they portrayed on-screen, over the 11 years of shooting the films. For Rupert Grint, his own relationship with his character, Ron Weasley, had its ups and downs, which included an interesting symbiotic connection.
Small Details You Missed In Knock At The Cabin
M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" is an intense home-invasion horror-thriller that, in the eyes of many, marks a return to form for the filmmaker. Based on the best-selling novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay, the film version stars Ben Aldridge ("Spoiler Alert") and Jonathan Groff ("Matrix: Resurrections") as a loving gay couple who, with their adopted daughter Wen (newcomer Kristen Cui), visit a remote cabin for a fun, relaxing vacation. Things go sideways when four strangers — played by Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Rupert Grint (the "Harry Potter" series), Nikki Amuka-Bird ("Old"), and Abby Quinn ("Black Mirror") — interrupt their vacation and invade the cabin, taking the family hostage. To be fair, they do knock politely first (hence, the title).
Barty Crouch Jr.'s Ending Isn't Clear In The Harry Potter Films
When it comes to popular adaptations of equally popular books, the "Harry Potter" movies are easily one of the biggest examples. They became a cultural phenomenon, and the Wizarding World franchise as a whole has grossed over $9.5 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). All told, eight films were adapted from the seven "Harry Potter" books, which center on the eponymous protagonist as he makes his way through Hogwarts and contends with the evil Voldemort, who murdered his parents when he was a baby.
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
Laura Fraser Felt Pressure Trying To Fit In With The Cast Of Breaking Bad
As just about everyone knows by now, "Breaking Bad" follows the rise and fall of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the high school chemistry teacher who, after finding out he has cancer, starts cooking meth in order to provide for his family. But Walt is just one of the major players of the drama narrative — there's also Walt's former student turned partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), as well as Walt's wife Skylar (Anna Gunn) who becomes resentful of him after finding out about his drug exploits. Then, of course, there are the antagonists of the show — Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is likely first to come to mind for most fans of the show.
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
Stephen Tobolowsky Could Play Any Character In James Gunn's New DCU If Hollywood Wasn't Full Of Cowards
"The singular character has no important qualities. He is not kind, or loved, or smart. He is only a pair of glasses and a toboggan cap." Stephen Tobolowsky, November 15, 2020, writing about "Where's Waldo?" The process of creating a motion picture is just shy of alchemic. Thousands upon thousands...
Knock At The Cabin Review: Shyamalan Spin On The Apocalypse
Pros Tight, 100 minute runtime Incredible performances, especially Batista's Sharp staging, compositions and film craft Cons A strong concept that feels worn thin roughly halfway through For a Shyamalan movie, the ending feels pretty tame and perfunctory. There's been some controversy over the way M. Night Shyamalan's newest thriller "Knock...
Melinda Dillon Once Played A Tragic Character On Law & Order: SVU
In November 2022, fans tuned into HBO Max to watch the first true sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." While most viewers were delighted to see Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) return to his childhood home on Cleveland street with his family in "A Christmas Story Christmas,", it became glaringly obvious that there was someone missing from the holiday reunion. The film turned out to be a loving tribute to the late Darren McGavin, who played Ralphie's Old Man in the 1983 classic, opposite Melinda Dillon's Mrs. Parker. Unfortunately, it was clear to fans that Dillon did not reprise her role for the long-awaited sequel.
The Ending Of Knock At The Cabin Explained
Legendary director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another nail-biting thriller full of tantalizing twists and turns in "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," sees a family's cabin vacation upended by four strangers, who arrive holding strange-looking weapons. Although the four say that they're not there to hurt the family, they do offer them a cryptic choice: The family must choose to sacrifice one of their own in order to stop the apocalypse. If they fail to do so, then the end of the world will be set in motion and the fate of humanity will be at stake. So, with everything on the line, everyone is forced to come to terms with their beliefs and deal with some shocking revelations.
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Was Cut Out Of A Scene For Laughing Too Much
When "Stranger Things" premiered on Netflix during the summer of 2016, the series became known for its ability to fire on multiple cylinders in terms of filmmaking and storytelling. It was a grand sci-fi epic with horror elements in addition to an homage to the 1980s in which it was set; it was also a showcase for a pool of talented young actors to establish themselves. Alongside Winona Ryder — herself, an '80s icon — and David Harbour as Joyce Byers and Sheriff Jim Hopper, young stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Mattarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb MacLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) all became beloved characters.
Actors We Lost In 2023
Because they're in the business of making entertaining and emotionally resonant films and television shows, actors seem immortal. Their art lives forever, after all — we can revisit their greatest performances long after they've passed on. But Hollywood stars really are just like the rest of us: They're not immune to the frailties of existence, and their time on Earth is limited. Actors die, and because we love their work, they're widely and deeply mourned.
How Edward Herrmann Behaved On The Set Of Gilmore Girls, According To Keiko Agena
Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) may have an unbreakable bond with her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), but the aspiring journalist has a particularly special place in her heart for her grandfather, Richard (Edward Herrmann). On the surface, Richard is a no-nonsense, strict man, especially regarding Lorelai's teenage pregnancy. He's a wealthy...
Debra Jo Rupp And Topher Grace Kept A That '70s Show Tradition Alive In That '90s Show
"That '90s Show" certainly has a lot of fun playing around with references and nostalgia that audiences love, but then again, when a show's focus is specifically a period of time, that is probably not only expected but encouraged. As the next chapter after the events of its predecessor, "That 70s Show," this new series is all about Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her teenage group of friends. However, much like the show that inspired it, Leia and her compatriots spend their time hanging out in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents.
