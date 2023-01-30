Longview Chuy’s donates more than $5,600 to children’s advocacy center, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – The Chuy’s in Longview donated more than $5,600 to The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The restaurant celebrated their grand opening by organizing a fundraiser to benefit The Martin House. Brandon Hurdle, the Chuy’s general manager, delivered the $4,616.27 check to the organization on Jan. 11.

“We already feel at home here in Longview and East Texas and are grateful for the warm welcome we have received,” said Hurdle. “It is just one of many reasons we are so proud to support the vital work and the mission of the Martin House to protect our community’s children.”

Chuy’s also donated $1,012 to Longview Paws and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center through their popular Dog Wall that decorates the bar in the restaurant. Customers sent pictures of their dogs to be placed on the wall, and Chuy’s donated $1 for every picture they received.

“Our famous dog wall is always a big hit, and the response has been overwhelming in Longview,” Hurdle added.

Roxanne Stevenson, The Martin House’s Executive Director, said they are grateful for Chuy’s generosity.

“The money raised will help ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse has the opportunity to be heard, protected, and receive the needed services for their continued safety and wellbeing,” she said.

