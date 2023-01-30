ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview Chuy’s donates more than $5,600 to children’s advocacy center, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM1y2_0kWbadVv00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – The Chuy’s in Longview donated more than $5,600 to The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The restaurant celebrated their grand opening by organizing a fundraiser to benefit The Martin House. Brandon Hurdle, the Chuy’s general manager, delivered the $4,616.27 check to the organization on Jan. 11.

Buckner Longview asking for donations of hygiene, household products

“We already feel at home here in Longview and East Texas and are grateful for the warm welcome we have received,” said Hurdle. “It is just one of many reasons we are so proud to support the vital work and the mission of the Martin House to protect our community’s children.”

Chuy’s also donated $1,012 to Longview Paws and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center through their popular Dog Wall that decorates the bar in the restaurant. Customers sent pictures of their dogs to be placed on the wall, and Chuy’s donated $1 for every picture they received.

The Lake Bob Sandlin 33rd annual Kid’s Fishing Day was a real catch

“Our famous dog wall is always a big hit, and the response has been overwhelming in Longview,” Hurdle added.

Roxanne Stevenson, The Martin House’s Executive Director, said they are grateful for Chuy’s generosity.

“The money raised will help ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse has the opportunity to be heard, protected, and receive the needed services for their continued safety and wellbeing,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls

Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Students can now apply for the Longview mayor’s scholarship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is now accepting applications for his scholarship. Students who would like to apply need to live in Longview and be a senior at Longview High School, Longview Early Graduation High School, Pine Tree High School, Pine Tree PACE Campus, Spring Hill High School or Hallsville High School. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A growing restaurant franchise specializing in chicken salad is expanding to Tyler. Chicken Salad Chick has obtained a building permit for 4712 South Broadway Ave., which is formerly the location of Gaudy Me. According to its website, the restaurant was founded by Stacy Brown, who set...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

20 years later: Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed in East Texas’ backyard

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It has been 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated over East Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board and forever bonding the Piney Woods to one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (Commander), William C. McCool (Pilot), David Brown (Mission Specialist), Laurel Blair Salton Clark (Mission […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Protecting yourself from scams following a disaster

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Severe weather can be damaging, especially to roofs. Many companies will try to sell you on their business only for quick cash.  The Better Business Bureau said scammers try to take advantage of your vulnerability. There are a couple of easy ways to tell if you are about to get scammed.  “Typically […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge

WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy