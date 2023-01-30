ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Medical Moment: Know the signs of the ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack

(WNDU) - Heart attacks have long been considered a problem facing older adults, but young people can have them, too!. Recent research finds of those who suffer a heart attack at a young age, one in five is 40 years old or younger, and that number is rising. Dave Conway...
WNDU

Medical Moment: A new technique that repairing heart valves

Potawatomi Poppy predicts 6 more weeks of winter, Matt Engelbrecht predicts early Spring. The zoo shared a live “weather report” from Poppy on Thursday morning. Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for veteran’s center. Updated: 2 hours ago. The money will be used for an AED...

Comments / 0

Community Policy