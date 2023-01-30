JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There was a time when Campbell and Oak Ridge regularly battled for supremacy in District 3 in the 1970s and ’80s. Thursday night on Brown Court, memories of those past grudge games were stirred for older Cougar fans. Not since 1999 has Campbell outscored Oak Ridge for a win, and this morning that run by the Wildcats continues. Barely. Last night’s game hung in the balance until the Oak Ridge game winning shot was made at the final horn. The ‘Cats scratched out a 63-61 win and escaped with the victory.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO