Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
1450wlaf.com
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. He attended High Street Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Verlane Napier, father Joe Fisher Napier, sister Sandy Hill, brother Ricky Napier, and nephew Corey Hill. Survivors:. Daughter: Stephanie...
1450wlaf.com
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
1450wlaf.com
Valley View teaching assistants, janitors and cafeteria staff honored
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF continues its recognition of Campbell County School cafeteria workers, janitorial staff and teaching assistants. They keep students fed, buildings clean and offer their support to students and teachers alike. Custodial staff work hard to keep all 12 school buildings clean for more than 5,000...
1450wlaf.com
Owls season comes to a close deep into the Sectional Tournament
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls have had quite the basketball season; one they’ll remember for many years to come. Wednesday night at Pigeon Forge the Owls year came to an end deep into the Sectional Tournament, a game away from the Sectional One Final Four. La Follette lost to the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School 55-26.
1450wlaf.com
Turner remains in jail on DUI and other charges
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning facing multiple charges. Police say Limere Lee Turner was driving under the influence late Tuesday night as he drove along Veterans Highway in Caryville. Turner, 21, 516 Rose Hill Drive, La Follette...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette to take on Chattanooga Prep tonight at Pigeon Forge
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After school on Tuesday, the La Follette Owls put the finishing touches on their game plan for tonight’s match up with the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School. The Owls face the Sentinels for the first time in school history in a 7pm game at Pigeon Forge Junior High School. Prep, as the school is referenced for short, is an all-boys public charter school that opened in 2018.
1450wlaf.com
CC-Oak Ridge stir old memories. Watch CC-Scott on WLAF tonight.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There was a time when Campbell and Oak Ridge regularly battled for supremacy in District 3 in the 1970s and ’80s. Thursday night on Brown Court, memories of those past grudge games were stirred for older Cougar fans. Not since 1999 has Campbell outscored Oak Ridge for a win, and this morning that run by the Wildcats continues. Barely. Last night’s game hung in the balance until the Oak Ridge game winning shot was made at the final horn. The ‘Cats scratched out a 63-61 win and escaped with the victory.
1450wlaf.com
Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
1450wlaf.com
Valley View Elementary Cafeteria staff recognized
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Keeping the 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber has career opportunity for administrative assistant
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is now hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support toward the operation of the chamber office. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. The position requires excellent computer skills, outstanding organizational skills,...
1450wlaf.com
Manhunt underway near I-75, helicopter on its way to assist
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – An event that began just after 4:30am Friday continues at this hour. Reports coming in to WLAF are that there was a road rage incident on I-75 and law enforcement caught up with the suspected instigator near Mile Marker 143. After the traffic stop, the...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit opens February with raid, arrest
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – At a home on Bruce Gap Road is where the latest drug raid was successfully executed by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit along with officers with Caryville Police. An investigation into illegal drug activity at 1372 Bruce Gap Road-Caryville culminated on Wednesday...
Comments / 0