Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.

As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
LOUISIANA STATE
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
informnny.com

ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group in New Orleans is pointing to two federal lawsuit settlements as examples of how civil litigation can hold police accountable for violent tactics in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code

NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Month after deadly police chase, Addis council accepts officer's resignation

ADDIS - A police officer who crashed into a car full of teens while chasing a suspect from another jurisdiction was allowed to resign, city officials decided Wednesday. Addis officials confirmed that the city council accepted David Cauthron's resignation in wake of the New Year's Eve crash. In January, Police...
ADDIS, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

