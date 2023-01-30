Read full article on original website
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over EBR Parish Prison suicide to move forward without sheriff as defendant
BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed after the death of an inmate in early 2020, but has removed the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff as a defendant. U.S. District Court Judge John DeGravelles denied the City Parish motion for dismissal on Thursday. The...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge General employees receive thousands in unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Great Employee Give Back of 2023 is a new program to help businesses return unclaimed property to their employees. The program handed out nearly 600 unclaimed property checks including a total of $42,592.59 to employees at Baton Rouge General Hospital. The state designates that...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
informnny.com
ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group in New Orleans is pointing to two federal lawsuit settlements as examples of how civil litigation can hold police accountable for violent tactics in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code
NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
wbrz.com
Mental hospital for 'dangerous' patients won't be built in BR neighborhood; lawmakers want to prevent similar proposals
BATON ROUGE - A few weeks ago, it seemed like a mental health hospital was going to be built right next to homes and schools in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. The hospital would house "dangerously mentally ill" people who were not fit to stand trial. "People who are potential serial...
Slaughter Community Charter School becomes first in La. to allow resource officers to carry rifles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Slaughter Community Charter School Board unanimously approved a measure that will arm their school resource officers (SROs) with rifles. The decision comes amid discussions around student safety, specifically after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. SCCS is the first school in Louisiana to allow...
wbrz.com
Month after deadly police chase, Addis council accepts officer's resignation
ADDIS - A police officer who crashed into a car full of teens while chasing a suspect from another jurisdiction was allowed to resign, city officials decided Wednesday. Addis officials confirmed that the city council accepted David Cauthron's resignation in wake of the New Year's Eve crash. In January, Police...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana
Two Tennessee men have been sentenced to federal prison after transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
