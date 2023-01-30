ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston students involved in triple stabbing in Dorchester park; 1 arrested

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
 4 days ago

Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Boston police arrested a male suspect Monday after three people were stabbed at the Roberts Playground park in Dorchester.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement that students were involved in the stabbing. The head of TechBoston Academy said in a letter to parents that the stabbing happened near the school after dismissal.

WCVB is reporting that both the suspect and the three victims are all students.

Police spokesperson John Boyle confirmed that the stabbings were reported just before 2:45 p.m., and that police were called to the area of Armandine and Washington Streets.

Three people were stabbed, but all had non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.

WBZ-TV obtained a Snapchat video that is reportedly of a fight that led to the stabbings. The news station reported that students told them the fight started with students throwing punches before someone took out a knife.

Patrick Cleary, head of TechBoston Academy, sent a letter to the school community Monday saying that the stabbing happened at a basketball court near the school. He also said district psychologists and social workers would be at the school Tuesday to support its students in the wake of the stabbing.

“TechBoston Academy and all Boston Public Schools will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. We wanted to let you know about this incident in the interest of open and transparent communication. We also want you to know we take the health and safety of our students within our school very seriously,” he wrote.

In her statement, Superintendent Skipper addressed the prevalence of youth violence in the city.

“What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community. National and state statistics all remind us of how much our students are hurting. Right now, our focus is on all of the students involved, supporting them and their families, and the school’s students and staff,” she said.

“BPS will continue to work with our city and community agencies to offer students social and emotional support as we try to process the effects of violence in our communities.”

This is the second time TechBoston Academy has made headlines because of violence at the school in the last year. In March 2022, a student and a teacher were shot in the parking lot of the school. Two teens were arrested for the shooting.

