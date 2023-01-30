ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, state troopers were called to Interstate 81 southbound near the Greenville exit for a reported crash.

Virginia State Police said that there are three confirmed fatalities.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

