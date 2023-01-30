Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, state troopers were called to Interstate 81 southbound near the Greenville exit for a reported crash.

Virginia State Police said that there are three confirmed fatalities.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

