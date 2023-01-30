Read full article on original website
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
Stephen Lang Never Stopped Preparing To Reprise His Role As Colonel Quaritch In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, "Avatar" came out of seemingly nowhere to dominate the box office. To this day, it remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and its legacy will only grow with the continued success of its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." As of this writing, the sequel has grossed over $2 billion, joining a very exclusive club of films. With its run in theaters not slowing down any time soon, it's safe to say it could easily make as much money, if not more, as its predecessor.
Robert Downey, Jr.'s Advice To Ironheart Actress Dominique Thorne Is Exactly What We'd Have Suggested
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is back in the spotlight again after dropping on Disney+ this week, and with it comes more talk and praise for the movie's emotional moments and emerging characters — like Dominique Thorne's "Ironheart," aka Riri WIlliams, who is set up to be a major piece in Marvel's future plans. With a Disney+ series currently on the way, Thorne has been looking to the only person she can truly relate to in the MCU for some words of advice and encouragement: none other than the man who started it all, Mr. Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man.
James Gunn Hasn't Cast His Rebooted DCU Yet, So We Did It For Him
James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered on the DC Universe front, but exactly what they've delivered is up for debate. Sure, we know the broad details of their first full slate of movie and TV projects — "Gods and Monsters," they call it — but the announcements have focused on the various projects' themes and general vibe, instead of naming a single new actor. As such, the DCU reboot chapters' star roster currently consists of "Waller" star Viola Davis, along with whichever "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad" actors might appear in her upcoming series.
Knock At The Cabin's Ben Aldridge Is Grateful For The Key Changes To The Source Material
Master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan gripped audiences with his 2023 white-knuckle thriller "Knock at the Cabin." The film was released on the heels of the filmmaker's big cinematic comeback that began with "The Visit" and gave fright-fans examples of his return to form in "Split," "Glass," and "Old." Adapted from the Paul G. Tremblay novel "Cabin at the End of the World," the film is about a family who is visited by four strangers who claim the world is ending, but the apocalypse can be prevented if one of the family members kills another. So, not only does the family have to figure out if the end times are really coming or not, but they also have to figure out who will be sacrificed if the doomsayers are right.
We Still Know Nothing About Taika Waititi's Star Wars Film (And That's Probably A Good Thing)
In June 2022, Taika Waititi revealed that the highly-anticipated "Star Wars" movie he's been working on would be something we've never seen before. Fast-forward to February 2023, and it sounds like something we may just never see — period. Information and updates surrounding the Waititi project have remained under...
Rupert Grint Claims He Became Ron Toward The End Of Harry Potter
When the three main characters in the "Harry Potter" films were cast, there was no way to predict just how big the franchise would get, nor how the lives of the three kids would change forever. There was also no way to predict how they would react emotionally to the very characters they portrayed on-screen, over the 11 years of shooting the films. For Rupert Grint, his own relationship with his character, Ron Weasley, had its ups and downs, which included an interesting symbiotic connection.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Nick Offerman Has The Perfect Response For The Last Of Us Episode 3's Haters
Love is such a strong emotion that even during the worst of times, the feeling can quickly flourish between two individuals, whether it be romantic or strictly platonic. HBO's latest romp through a post-apocalyptic world, "The Last of Us," is based on the game of the same name and shows off what would happen if the real-life cordyceps fungus would adapt to infect humans. This infection results in the afflicted becoming lethally aggressive while also slowly transforming them into more and more fungi.
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Was Cut Out Of A Scene For Laughing Too Much
When "Stranger Things" premiered on Netflix during the summer of 2016, the series became known for its ability to fire on multiple cylinders in terms of filmmaking and storytelling. It was a grand sci-fi epic with horror elements in addition to an homage to the 1980s in which it was set; it was also a showcase for a pool of talented young actors to establish themselves. Alongside Winona Ryder — herself, an '80s icon — and David Harbour as Joyce Byers and Sheriff Jim Hopper, young stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Mattarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb MacLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) all became beloved characters.
Whatever Happened To Svetlana From Shameless?
During its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" delivered some of the more boundary-pushing narratives on the air. It also delivered one of the more unforgettable ensemble casts in television history. That cast was, understandably, built around the members of the Gallagher family, fronted for the bulk of the series' run by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White, among others. While the South Side shenanigans of the various Gallaghers were at the heart of virtually every narrative the show conjured, they were ably bolstered by the yeoman's work of a crack supporting cast.
James Gunn Reveals Additional Comic Titles That Are 'Touchstones' For The DCU
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially lit the Bat Signal and unveiled 10 projects for their upcoming DC Universe. Gunn and Safran were tasked with revamping an entire cinematic universe — not to mention the studios' television and animation divisions — that has mostly been playing second fiddle to the MCU up to this point. DC Comics has a rich history of stories and characters to choose from that are arguably just as compelling as the comic books put out by Marvel. And Gunn and Safran understand the importance of that legacy and how it must be unified.
Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Buzzing Over A Possible JJ And Kiara Romance
"Outer Banks" is a Netflix original drama named after the Outer Banks region of North Carolina, which serves as its principal location. The series revolves around teenagers Sarah (Madelyn Cline), John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and JJ (Rudy Pankow). Collectively, they refer to themselves as Pogues, indicating that the majority of them are locals to the region. This moniker separates them from the wealthier Kooks, who only live in the Outer Banks part-time. Throughout "Outer Banks," the Pogues are attempting to solve the disappearance of John B's father and unearth a treasure to which he's somehow linked.
