ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Democrats planning bills for domestic violence, children’s online privacy

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtuVR_0kWba0Mx00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Democratic leaders outlined a plan Monday as they prepare to tackle a series of bills that hope to improve safety — including topics such as domestic violence and children’s privacy online.

“Now, the kids are never safe,” state Sen. James Maroney (D-District 14) said. “This is with them all of the time.”

Maroney said that last year, 59% of U.S. teens were harassed or bullied online, ,and that the suicide rate among young girls has tripled since 1999.

Other agenda items include educating the state’s workforce, improving mental and physical health, and lowering costs for consumers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina” and is helpful in supporting people who do not […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Educators calling for immediate funding for Connecticut schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A coalition of educators and legislative leaders gathered at the Capitol on Friday, calling for immediate funding for Connecticut schools to improve educational equity. The coalition urged legislators to fund school districts, especially in cities that serve a larger percentage of high-need students, including low-income students and English Language Learners. “We […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Blumenthal proposes new legislation to help prevent space heater fires

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though frigid temperatures are continuing to drop, dangerous fire risks are still a threat. Thousands of home fires are started each year by space heaters, which will be used in many Connecticut residents’ homes this weekend as historically cold temperatures sweep the state. On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New program will teach kids across Connecticut how to swim

(WTNH) – Federal funding will spare families from unexpected tragedy in the water. Kids across Connecticut can now qualify for a free swimming program at YMCAs. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. This program will protect kids from the dangers of water and allow them to get active. The […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposed law would keep to-go cocktails legal in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Proposed legislation would keep to-go cocktails legal in Connecticut, a move that would keep a popular COVID-19 policy in effect. To-go drinks have been popular, with businesses seeing a big boom from the adjustment. “I know for Cinco De Mayo that year, we had a line for to-go orders for food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont proposes medical debt relief

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is pushing a new plan that would cancel overdue medical bills for thousands of people in Connecticut. The governor made that announcement this morning in Hartford. He said his plan is to use $20 million dollars of COVID money from the federal government to partner with non-profits that buy […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

6 Connecticut communities getting money to improve pedestrian safety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian safety is a growing concern across Connecticut, with an increase in deaths in recent years. The latest was on Wednesday morning when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Leaders say since 2015, more than 21% of pedestrian fatalities […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut one of the best states to retire according to new research

(AP) – So – you’re about to retire. Your mortgage is hopefully paid off. And with any luck, your kids are out of the house. That leaves only one pressing question: where to? Thankfully, new research from Global Residence Index takes into account a bunch of factors, inspired by the OECD rankings, to determine the best states to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Organization helps Connecticut high school students get internships

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A local organization is teaching high school students in the greater Hartford area the skills they need to begin internships that will ultimately prepare them for the workforce. William James is a graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford and a former participant of ReadyCT. He’s now on his way to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut bridge to be featured on new postage stamp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut bridge will be featured on a postage stamp. The United States Postal Service released new stamps for 2023, which included four stamps with bridges from the U.S. on them. The four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps feature photographs of bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, with the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource spending $74M to reduce outages

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource will spend $74 million to reduce the possibility of outages along more than 4,300 miles of electric lines this year, the utility company announced Thursday. Trees falling on power equipment is the top cause of storm-related outages, according to Eversource, which makes tree trimming and removal near overhead lines essential. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy