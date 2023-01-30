Read full article on original website
Housing Authority creates Brexialee Torres-Ortiz scholarship
The Syracuse Housing Authority will honor the memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torrez-Ortiz with an annual $5,000 scholarship. Torrez-Ortiz, a middle school honors student and class president, was killed last month in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. The scholarship will be awarded to a public housing resident who plans to...
Syracuse natives behind documentary showing at Most
A new documentary directed and scored by Syracuse natives is getting a one-time showing at the Museum of Science and Technology Friday evening. Directed by former local resident Bill Muench, "The Artist and the Astronaut" tells the story of the unlikely romantic pairing between a civil rights activist and a space voyager. The film also features a soundtrack composed by local musician Todd Hobin.
Syracuse Speaks-Looking Back On Mayor Ben Walsh's State Of The City Addresses
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh last week unveiled his vision for 2023 in his State of the City Address. But in this episode of Syracuse Speaks, we’re going to take some time to look back on Walsh’s past state of the city address. How are ongoing progress and persisting challenges shaping the ideas and goals of the future?
Syracuse fallen firefighters honored on anniversary of Collins Block Fire
Syracuse firefighters honored first responders killed in one the city’s most deadly fires on this date in 1939. They gathered at Fayette Firefighters Park to mark the 84th Anniversary of the Collins Block Fire. After the fire located between the State Tower and Courier buildings was brought under, a...
Syracuse aims to snap three-game losing streak against Boston College
Following a 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday, Syracuse men’s basketball (13-10, 6-6 ACC) aims to get back on track against Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC). The Orange, which have dropped three straight games, enter Saturday having won their last nine against the Eagles. Boston College, meanwhile,...
Syracuse women's basketball looks to secure a signature win in the home stretch at VT
Coming off a chaotic loss to Louisville in the Dome, Syracuse will head to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies are currently the thirteenth-ranked team in the nation in the AP poll. The matchup against Louisville saw the Orange unable to clear a season-long hurdle: the...
Celebration for SU men's soccer team canceled due to 'extreme' weather
A celebration of the Syracuse University men's soccer team's National Championship has been canceled Friday. The event has been canceled due to extreme cold weather in the area, said a city news release. A warning from the National Weather Service for "dangerously low wind chills," which could be as low as -30 degrees, is in effect through early Saturday morning.
Syracuse photo exhibit aims to show other side of Ukraine
For three decades, photographer Lida Suchy has been traveling to the Ukrainian village of Krivorivnya, documenting the lives and culture of its residents along the way. “It was just a really wonderful time to be together with people and to listen to them," Suchy said. "You know, the picture-making is a short thing in the whole process. I really meet the people and talk to them and get to know them.”
Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes
The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
