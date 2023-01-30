Read full article on original website
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
What Kansas State's incoming freshmen are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
Watch what Kansas State incoming freshmen Avery Johnson, Wesley Fair and Andre Davis are saying as the speak to the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On being on campus finally... "I've been waiting since I committed. I'm so excited, during my OV I knew this...
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
Emporia State football signs 4 local players
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are revamping their roster with local talent. Emporia State signed 39 players Wednesday, the biggest class in Garin Higgins tenure. Four of those players are from Northeast Kansas: Jacob Carver, Parker Leeds, Yanci Spiller and Jaye Jones. Jacob Carver is an offensive lineman from Rossville High School. He was a […]
Avery Johnson is the next Brock Purdy | National Signing Dya
247Sports' Chris Singletary explains why Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has a chance to be the next Brock Purdy.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend. The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,. “We...
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
200+ future educators compete to demonstrate knowledge at conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 200 students, who dream of becoming educators one day, competed Wednesday to demonstrate their education knowledge and gain experience in the educational field. Roughly 260 students interested in becoming teachers attended the Educators Rising Kansas Statewide Conference on Wednesday, February 1, to hear from teachers...
After Tuesday slaying, Topeka finishes January with seven homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the month of January came to a close on Tuesday with another homicide, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023, according to WIBW records. The number is 41 percent of the entire official total of 17 homicides recorded in 2022...
Two months after the Keystone's biggest oil spill, residents of a Kansas county wonder what's next
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kansas — It’s been almost two months since the Keystone pipeline erupted on a December night and crude oil rained down upon several acres of native prairie and cropland, and coated more than three miles of Mill Creek in a toxic sheen. Canadian company TC Energy...
