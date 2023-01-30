ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit

Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps

Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State football signs 4 local players

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are revamping their roster with local talent. Emporia State signed 39 players Wednesday, the biggest class in Garin Higgins tenure. Four of those players are from Northeast Kansas: Jacob Carver, Parker Leeds, Yanci Spiller and Jaye Jones. Jacob Carver is an offensive lineman from Rossville High School. He was a […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend. The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,. “We...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
OGDEN, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

200+ future educators compete to demonstrate knowledge at conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 200 students, who dream of becoming educators one day, competed Wednesday to demonstrate their education knowledge and gain experience in the educational field. Roughly 260 students interested in becoming teachers attended the Educators Rising Kansas Statewide Conference on Wednesday, February 1, to hear from teachers...
TOPEKA, KS

