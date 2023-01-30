ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD searching for suspect after woman, teenager shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Memphis identified

WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities have identified a suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., of Indianapolis, opened fire on a police officer at Poplar-White Station Library. The officer, who has not been...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Hoosier Man Killed, Officer Wounded In Memphis, Tennessee Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hoosier man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465. Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal. He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
