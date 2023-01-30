Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for suspect after woman, teenager shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
22 WSBT
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Memphis identified
WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities have identified a suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., of Indianapolis, opened fire on a police officer at Poplar-White Station Library. The officer, who has not been...
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
IMPD uses license plate readers to make arrest after rash of shootings into homes and cars
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates […]
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after …. One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near...
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
Fox 59
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
When Hubbard went in front of a Bail Commissioner, before prosecutors had a chance to review his case, the 20-year-old qualified for $150 bond, which he made and was back out on the street in time for lunch. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make …. When Hubbard...
WIBC.com
Hoosier Man Killed, Officer Wounded In Memphis, Tennessee Shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hoosier man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
wbiw.com
Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood. Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.
WTHR
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465. Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal. He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man...
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
