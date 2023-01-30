Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amber Carr, Sister of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies ‘Surrounded by Family,' Attorney Says
Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman shot and killed in her home in 2019 by a police officer, has died after a longtime battle with congestive heart failure. Earlier this month community leaders and the family's attorney, Lee Merritt, shared that Carr, 33, was in...
Man who fatally shot Dallas police officer in 2007 faces execution on Wednesday
A man convicted of killing a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago is facing execution. His attorneys asked the court to halt the execution over claims that jurors relied on "overtly racist" stereotypes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
KIII TV3
Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
New Details Emerge About Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo
Two monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo this week have been found.
Man arrested for making threats against TCU now identified as a former student
The man arrested for making threats at TCU Thursday has now been identified as a former student named Ahmad Tyree Peterson-Adeyanju who remains jailed today in the Tarrant County jail.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision
Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820. While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.
WFAA
Fort Worth man sentenced to 5 years for attempted pipeline bombing
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Worth man connected with trying to "damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline" in Hays County was sentenced to five years on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas. Court documents report that on Jan....
KSAT 12
‘A lasting legacy’: Amber Hagerman’s unsolved murder inspires AMBER Alert
It was a not-so-cold January day in Arlington, Texas, when 9-year-old Amber Hagerman and her little brother Ricky went for a bike ride around their family’s neighborhood. The year was 1996 and the kids played outside without a care in the world. “She loved school she loved riding her...
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
keranews.org
Police arrest man in connection with string of Dallas Zoo incidents
Police say they arrested a man in connection with a series of animal-related crimes at the Dallas Zoo, including the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys and the release of a clouded leopard from its enclosure last month. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal...
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead
Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
Comments / 0