ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision

Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820. While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth man sentenced to 5 years for attempted pipeline bombing

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Worth man connected with trying to "damage or destroy a portion of the Permian Highway Pipeline" in Hays County was sentenced to five years on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas. Court documents report that on Jan....
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later

You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Police arrest man in connection with string of Dallas Zoo incidents

Police say they arrested a man in connection with a series of animal-related crimes at the Dallas Zoo, including the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys and the release of a clouded leopard from its enclosure last month. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead

Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy