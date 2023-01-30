Body cam video released of deadly, fiery crash in Huber Heights

New body camera video shows officers responding to a fiery crash in Huber Heights that has left one person dead.

The crash happened last Tuesday after Huber Heights police were notified about a reported stolen white BMW out of Clark County that has drove off from them and rammed a car in the process.

Deputies told police the vehicle was northbound on I-75.

Moments later, an off duty-officer from another agency, who happened to be in the area, reported over the radio that it was now I-70 eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Two Huber Heights officers were in the area and waited for the car to pass them. The stolen car swerved and almost struck one officer’s cruiser.

One officer was able able to make it to the offramp for SR-201 from I-70 to catch up with the car but in the process was involved in a crash with an unrelated vehicle, the spokesperson said. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers turned around on the white BMW as it was driving south on Brandt Pike.

Moments later, the white BMW crashed into at least three other cars in the middle of the road near Chambersburg Road. .

The suspect, later identified as Cory Harbarger, immediately got out of the stolen car and ran away after the crash.

“Cars on fire! Cars on fire!” one Huber Heights officer can be heard saying the body camera video obtained through a public records request.

The video showed flames and large amounts of black smoke coming from the crash scene. People can also be seen in the video coming out of businesses with fire extinguishers for officers, which they used to attempt to put out the fire.

Six people were injured in the crash. One of them, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, died from his injuries Saturday night.

Harbarger was arrested and initially charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, four counts of Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence. He pleaded not guilty to charges Monday, according to court records. Its unknown at this time if he will face additional charges.