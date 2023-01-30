EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Chapin High School teacher is arrested Thursday night. Orlando A. Solis, listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher was arrested by the FBI. No specific details released but his charge is listed as in transit/transfer of obscene material to a minor. Solis is also a Chapin robotics club advisor.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO