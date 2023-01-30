ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Person has life-threatening injuries after crash in Henrico

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Hungary Road in western Henrico involving a truck and a motorcycle.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Hungary Road and Stockbridge Drive. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35W2wZ_0kWbZZK400
    Photo: Henrico Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Q2fV_0kWbZZK400
    Hungary Road and Stockbridge Drive in Henrico County
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County

The westbound lanes of Hungary Road are closed while police investigate the crash. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has related information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

34-year-old Henrico man killed in shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Henrico man was killed in a shooting on Thursday night. The Henrico Police Department says officers responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle. “Life-saving measures were provided until EMS services arrived and transported the male to...
HANOVER, VA
WRIC TV

One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive in Chesterfield overnight. Chesterfield police responded to a report of a person shot at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The identity...
NBC12

Mechanicsville man dies in I-295 crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man died after a crash on Interstate 295 over the weekend. On Jan. 28, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from I-295 to Pole Green Road in Hanover County. Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy