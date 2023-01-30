ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillman County, OK

Three children killed, another injured in Tillman County house fire

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDQZI_0kWbZUuR00

DAVIDSON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFMO) says a Tillman County family has been left devastated after a Sunday night house fire killed three children and sent another to the hospital.

A fire was reported in a single-family home around 10 p.m. Sunday in Davidson, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze in freezing temps

OSFMO officials say firefighters from Davidson and Fredrick were dispatched to the fire, learning that a child was possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the house totally involved in fire, venting from three sides. It had also spread to a vehicle and sparked a grass fire.

“It was apparent upon arrival that no one could be alive inside the home and firefighters worked to extinguish the grass fire that was threatening the neighbor’s home while beginning to extinguish the burning home,” said OSFMO.

One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire

Officials say six people were home at the time of the fire, two adults and four children.

The adults suffered only minor burns while one child was transported to the Parkland Hospital located in Dallas, Texas to treat burns suffered while escaping the fire.

The bodies of three children were located and recovered from the property. The names and ages are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by OSFMO, and officials say they have no indication that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature currently.

A GoFundMe account has been organized to help raise money for the family.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KFOR

KFOR

49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy