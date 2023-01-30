Three children killed, another injured in Tillman County house fire

DAVIDSON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFMO) says a Tillman County family has been left devastated after a Sunday night house fire killed three children and sent another to the hospital.

A fire was reported in a single-family home around 10 p.m. Sunday in Davidson, Oklahoma.

OSFMO officials say firefighters from Davidson and Fredrick were dispatched to the fire, learning that a child was possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the house totally involved in fire, venting from three sides. It had also spread to a vehicle and sparked a grass fire.

“It was apparent upon arrival that no one could be alive inside the home and firefighters worked to extinguish the grass fire that was threatening the neighbor’s home while beginning to extinguish the burning home,” said OSFMO.

Officials say six people were home at the time of the fire, two adults and four children.

The adults suffered only minor burns while one child was transported to the Parkland Hospital located in Dallas, Texas to treat burns suffered while escaping the fire.

The bodies of three children were located and recovered from the property. The names and ages are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by OSFMO, and officials say they have no indication that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature currently.

A GoFundMe account has been organized to help raise money for the family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.