The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace Shutdown 'Posted in Error' Says Microsoft
Microsoft has clarified that an article on its official support website saying the Xbox 360 marketplace will shut down in May was posted in error. Speaking to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson not only said the article was posted accidentally but also confirmed that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not be shut down in May 2023.
IGN
Xbox's Activision-Blizzard Merger Spurs Formal Antitrust Warning From EU
In another potential blow to Xbox's Activision Blizzard merger, the European Union has reportedly hit Microsoft with a formal antitrust warning as it tries to get approval on its nascent $69 billion deal. Politico reports that EU representatives sent Microsoft a statement of objections laying out why the body feels...
Engadget
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th
If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Hogwarts Legacy leaker who claimed the design director was their dad struck by Warner Bros copyright notice
The community is lamenting the loss of two new leakers
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
IGN
Activision Blizzard Charged $35 Million By the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Activision Blizzard has been charged $35 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for "failing to maintain disclosure controls related to complaints of workplace misconduct and violating whistleblower protection rule." The SEC shared the news in a press release, stating Activision Blizzard agreed to pay the $35 million...
IGN
Nintendo Has Had Some of the All-Time Best E3 Moments
Welp. Nintendo won't be on the floor at E3 2023. Neither will Xbox. Sony… well, we knew Sony and the ESA haven't been hitching horses for a while now. So that means the "Big 3" are no-shows at what we had all hoped was going to be a triumphant, perhaps even jubilant, return of the most legendary gaming show of them all. I'm not going to write about "Is E3 even relevant?" or "do we still need a show like E3?" Those pieces have already been written, often by people much more talented and wise than I. Instead, I just want to say, as a fan of video gaming, how I am truly bummed out to see E3 once again falling to the wayside. Some of the greatest E3 moments of all time come from Nintendo, and while they stopped doing live conferences in 2012, their E3-timed Directs have been some of the most memorable parts of E3 without technically being part of E3.
