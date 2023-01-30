ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville staff still has "plenty of room" to add more transfers

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have already signed 27 new players for next season's roster. The Cardinals have seven high school signees already enrolled, eight other high school prospects set to arrive in the near future, and a nice haul of 12 players that the Cardinals' have landed out of the transfer portal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville baseball picked to win ACC championship

The University of Louisville baseball team has been in the top 10 of several preseason polls heading into the new campaign. And now, the Cardinals are the pick to win the ACC. U of L received six first-place votes and is the team to beat in the ACC Atlantic Division and the overall ACC title in the preseason poll that was released earlier today. The Cardinals and Wake Forest each had six first-place votes in each poll but the Cardinals are favored because they had more total points.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy