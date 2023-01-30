The University of Louisville baseball team has been in the top 10 of several preseason polls heading into the new campaign. And now, the Cardinals are the pick to win the ACC. U of L received six first-place votes and is the team to beat in the ACC Atlantic Division and the overall ACC title in the preseason poll that was released earlier today. The Cardinals and Wake Forest each had six first-place votes in each poll but the Cardinals are favored because they had more total points.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO