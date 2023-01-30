Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jury declines to charge 2 Bayonne cops who fatally shot emotionally disturbed man with knife
A state grand jury declined to charge two Bayonne police officers who fatally shot an emotionally disturbed man armed with a knife back on June 7th, 2021, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced. The killing of Lee Waskiewicz, 47, of Bayonne, was deemed to be justified since the...
hudsoncountyview.com
13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17
A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken man busted with over 100 grams of cocaine after selling to undercover cop
A Hoboken man was busted with over 100 grams of cocaine after selling to an undercover police officer multiple times in December and January, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. A court authorized search warrant of an apartment on Washington Street belong to Michael Cruz, 31, of Hoboken was executed...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Office of Constituent Services hires their first two social workers
The Hoboken Office of Constituent Services has hired their first two social workers: Lori Hetzel and Bianca Hoffer, who will worker under director Nora Martínez DeBenedetto. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring to Hoboken my experience of connecting families with community resources and government programs,” said Hetzel.
hudsoncountyview.com
State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status
The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate
The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
hudsoncountyview.com
Faulty elevators, flooding, & other problems discussed at 70 Greene St. community forum
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon and Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore hosted a community meeting at 70 Greene St. to discuss ongoing issues such as faulty elevators, flooding, and other alleged code violations. Portside Towers West Tenant Association President Michele Hirsch suggested they form a...
