The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO