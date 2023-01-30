ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17

A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Office of Constituent Services hires their first two social workers

The Hoboken Office of Constituent Services has hired their first two social workers: Lori Hetzel and Bianca Hoffer, who will worker under director Nora Martínez DeBenedetto. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring to Hoboken my experience of connecting families with community resources and government programs,” said Hetzel.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status

The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate

The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
HOBOKEN, NJ

