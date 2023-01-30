ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Songs Never Go Out of Style’: Marco Antonio Solís Announces 2023 Solo Tour

By Tomás Mier
 4 days ago

The romantic lyrics and soothing vocals of Marco Antonio Solís have been a staple in the homes of Latinos for decades. His music — as a soloist and as the frontman of Los Bukis — has crossed generations. Last year, he reunited with his bandmates of Los Bukis after 25 years for a stadium tour that tapped into decades-long nostalgia. Now, he’s ready to hit the road on his own.

On Tuesday, Solís announced that he will be hitting the road for “Marco Antonio Solis: El Bukis World Tour,” a celebration of his lengthy career and ballads that have made him a Latin music icon.

The new tour arrives after a massive 2022 for El Buki, who, along with his sold-out stadium tour with Los Bukis, was honored with the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award.

“My shows have romanticism as the common denominator, as does my 25-year career as a soloist. It’s a romantic show, but there are aspects of tropical, regional Mexican music, and we have a phenomenal orchestra,” Solis tells Rolling Stone over Zoom from Miami. “People love to see that, and we’re excited to have it live again. The public feeds us with their energy.”

“El Buki” — known for solo songs such as “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto” — will stop in arenas, stadiums, and theaters across the U.S. and Mexico before heading across the pond for several shows in Spain. For fans who missed Los Bukis’ reunion tour, Solís promises that he’ll also perform some of the group’s greatest hits as well: “Of course, I can’t skip those.”

“I’m so happy because there’s so much buzz about us meeting again with my fans,” he says. “With the Bukis tour, I didn’t sing any of my solo songs out of respect for my bandmates. This is something new and different: it’s with my group, and serenading with my music as a soloist.”

Solís says that after his tour with Los Bukis tour, he was impressed by the number of young faces in the crowds, and he attributes the connection to the timelessness of Bukis’ music.

“I think there’s a necessity for this music in actuality. Young people are looking for songs with sweet messages since there isn’t much of that today,” he says. “People connect with our music’s sensibility. I think romanticism never goes out of style. Love songs never go out of style. And our young fans connected with that.”

Tickets for Solís’ shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3.

Marco Antonio Solis – El Buki World Tour 2023

Friday, Mar. 3 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Saturday, Mar. 4 – Reno, CA @ Reno Events Center
Saturday, Mar. 11 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Sunday, Mar. 12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Friday, Mar. 17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, Mar. 18 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
Friday, Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, Mar. 25 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Friday, Mar. 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Saturday, Apr. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Friday, Apr. 21 – Mexicali, BCN @ Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, Apr. 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN @ Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
Saturday, Apr. 29 – Cuernavaca, MOR @ Estadio Centenario
Sunday, Apr. 30 – Acapulco, GUE @ GNP Seguros
Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, HID @ Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, GTA @ Explanada de la Feria
Tuesday, May 9 @ Toluca, Edo. Mex.
Wednesday, May 10 @ Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora
Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax @ Auditorio Guelaguetza
Saturday, May 27 @ Puebla, Pue.

Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CHI @ Vaudoise Arena
Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain @ Starlite Festival
Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi
Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center

Saturday, Aug.12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
Friday, Aug.18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrissure Arena
Saturday, Aug.19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Friday, Aug.25 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
Saturday, Aug.26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Friday, Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sunday, Sept. 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Friday, Sept. 8 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
Saturday, Sept. 9 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, Sept. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Friday, Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Saturday, Sept. 23 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Friday, Sept. 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Saturday, Sept. 30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Friday, Oct. 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

