Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr receiving trade interest already, per Raiders GM
It’s all but certain quarterback Derek Carr has played his last game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With that being common knowledge, the question is where Carr goes next. What we do know is since he’s under contract, the team who wants his services would have to acquire him via trade.
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision
Todd Grantham, who interviewed with Nick Saban for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, has chosen to return to the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Grantham, 56, was one of Nick Saban’s top candidates for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, which opened […] The post Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost
Jeff Saturday wasn’t very successful in his time as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. But he has a major supporter in Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, and that can be enough to land him the permanent head coaching position in Indianapolis. The Colts have been on an extensive search for their next head coach, including […] The post RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs WR’s land on injury report one week before Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl just one week away, the Kansas City Chiefs have several wide receivers now on the injury report. Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and JuJu Smith-Schuster were all non-participants throughout the week. Heading into next week’s tag, they all currently carry an injury designation. Toney and Smith-Schuster...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner in a trolling mood with Aaron Rodgers tweet
Sauce Gardner briefly set Twitter ablaze with a tweet directed at Aaron Rodgers on Friday. But the New York Jets corner soon turned down the heat, when he tweeted that he was simply trolling Rodgers, and football fans at the same time. Sauce Gardner just checking in on Aaron Rodgers 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVmk3Yd9kw — PFF (@PFF) […] The post Jets’ Sauce Gardner in a trolling mood with Aaron Rodgers tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
Micah Parsons reacts to disturbing viral video of 9-year old girl getting beaten
Micah Parsons has taken on a leadership role with the Dallas Cowboys, and he is not afraid to venture outside the football field and give his opinion on social issues. Parsons was both heartbroken and angry when he saw a video of two boys on a school bus punching and beating a 9-year-old girl (warning: […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to disturbing viral video of 9-year old girl getting beaten appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Johnson’s strong 9-word take on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans hire will excite fans
Multiple former Houston Texans players were in attendance for DeMeco Ryans’ first press conference as head coach of the AFC South side, including Andre Johnson. Ryans and Johnson were teammates for six seasons while with the Texans. Johnson has been keeping a close watch on the Texans organization since his departure from the team in […] The post Andre Johnson’s strong 9-word take on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans hire will excite fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
